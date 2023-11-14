How to watch Warriors vs. Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors tip-off another In-Season Tournament matchup with Tuesday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game will be played at 7:00 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

Golden State lost Sunday’s game against Minnesota, 116-110, extending their losing streak to three in a row. Although it’s still early in the season, there’s a growing concern about the Warriors’ lack of offensive production outside of point guard Stephen Curry. While Curry scored a team-high 38 points, the rest of the starting unit combined for only 33 points on the night. In the bigger picture, not one player on the Warriors, aside from Curry, has scored more than 20 points in a game to begin this regular season.

Highest scoring games by Warriors players this season:



Steph Curry - 42

Steph Curry - 41

Steph Curry - 34

Steph Curry - 30

Steph Curry - 30

Steph Curry - 28

Steph Curry - 27

Steph Curry - 24

Steph Curry - 23

Steph Curry - 21

Dario Saric - 20



Get Steph some help pic.twitter.com/BhamDpo2ET — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 12, 2023

What to watch for tonight:

Tonight, the Warriors will get another chance at beating Minnesota and their number-one ranked defense. The Timberwolves’ combination of size, length, and athleticism proved to be a problem that Golden State’s offense struggled to solve all game long. Specifically, Minnesota center Rudy Gobert was a force in the paint, finishing the night with a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double to go along with a dominant five blocked shots.

As if things weren’t hard enough, the Warriors will also be without Curry, who will sit tonight’s game due to knee soreness.

Golden State's Stephen Curry is listed out tonight vs. Timberwolves with knee soreness. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 14, 2023

With the Wolves shutting down the paint, the Warriors will need to hit their perimeter shots in order to force their defense to spread out. They were only 12-of-43 from the three-point line on Sunday (27.9%) and shot 38.5% from the field as a team.

Improvement in this area will be a tall task, especially without Curry. However, If there is any silver lining, Curry’s absence may be kick that the rest of the team needs to get their scoring back on track.

For the first time all year, the Warriors will have a leading scorer not named Steph Curry https://t.co/kAe0vdKzYl — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) November 14, 2023

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Timberwolves: Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert

How to watch Regular Season Game #12

Who: Golden State Warriors (6 - 5) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (7 - 2)

When: Tuesday, November 14th, at 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)