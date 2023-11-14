Steph Curry out with right knee soreness vs Minnesota Timberwolves tonight

Per Warriors on NBCS, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has been ruled out tonight with right knee soreness against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Curry has been carrying the Warriors this season, being the only player to put up 20 or more points in each game. Dario Šarić is the only other Warrior to put up 20 points so far this season.

Chris Paul is likely to start in place of Curry. Paul has averaged 8.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 3.6 rebounds this season since joining the Warriors in a blockbuster trade that sent Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards, after they sent Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns for Paul. As a veteran, Paul, as well as Šarić, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, and Kevon Looney, have led the Warriors’ bench mob this season. Many fans have said the bench mob has outplayed the starters (excluding Curry) thus far, so it will be interesting to see their impact on tonight’s game.

On Sunday, the Warriors lost to the Timberwolves 116-110 in the second game of a weekend double-header. Again, Curry carried the team in this game, scoring 38 points — a whopping 34.5% of their total points. Klay Thompson and Šarić trailed behind him with 16 points and 11 points respectively. Hopefully, with a day of rest, the Warriors will be able to take down the Wolves, even without their point guard.

Update: Curry’s ailment is now being called a knee sprain, which sounds more serious, but isn’t expected to cost him much time.