Warriors vs. Wolves injury report: Steph Curry out, Minny mostly healthy

The Golden State Warriors have a tall task ahead of them tonight. Just two days after dropping a home game to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Dubs are playing Minny again ... only this time they’re without Steph Curry.

So yeah. This isn’t going to be easy for the Warriors. But then again, their season hasn’t made much since yet, so perhaps tonight will finally be the night that some players break through on offense.

Here’s the full injury report.

Warriors

Out — Steph Curry (right knee soreness)

Curry is listed on the report as having soreness, but The Athletic’s Shams Charania has reported that Curry has a knee strain. Thankfully it isn’t expected to cost him very much time, which is good because the Warriors top 11 scoring performances this season have been Curry’s 11 games.

Golden State's Stephen Curry is believed to have a sprain in his right knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Curry is undergoing further evaluations to confirm the injury and exact timetable, but is not expected to miss much time. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 14, 2023

Also thankfully: Curry is the only name on the list for the Warriors.

Wolves

Out — Jordan McLaughlin (right knee MCL sprain)

McLaughlin, a fifth-year pro who has spent his entire career with the Timberwolves, appeared sparingly in five games this year before suffering an injury.

Out — Jaylen Clark (right Achilles tendon rupture rehab)

The Wolves used their second-round pick in June’s NBA Draft on Clark, but he isn’t expected to make his professional debut until February as he rehabs an Achilles injury. Clark was taken with the No. 53 pick in the draft, four picks ahead of Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Enjoy the action, Dub Nation! Let’s hope the Dubs can bounce back.