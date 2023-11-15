Warriors News:

Here's the pool report from the Warriors-Timberwolves altercation tonight. Official Tyler Ford explains why they ejected Klay Thompson, Jaden McDaniels and Draymond Green and didn't give Rudy Gobert discipline. They ruled that Gobert was "a peacemaker." pic.twitter.com/c1oAjwfjvD — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 15, 2023

"There's no way Klay Thompson should've been thrown out of the game."



Steve Kerr shares his perspective of the first-quarter skirmish pic.twitter.com/oOgK2utKyk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 15, 2023

Podziemski’s performance inspired Kerr to make a pretty bold declaration postgame that’ll have a domino effect down the roster. “He’s going to play,” Kerr said of the rookie. “He’s going to play every night. He’s earned that. He was incredible tonight. He’s been great in practice. There’s something unique about him at that size to rebound the way he does. He had seven tonight. He’s always in the right spot. He’s fearless. He connects the game. He plays the way we want to play. The ball moves when he’s out there. He’s attacking at the right times, he’s cutting at the right times. Defensively he’s really good. He’s a damn good player so he’s going to play.”

Curry did not play in Tuesday’s 104-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves due to right knee soreness. Curry took a hard fall in the second half of Sunday’s loss to Minnesota but immediately continued to play. However, he was seen rubbing his right knee. Curry was ruled out for the game on Tuesday afternoon and underwent an MRI. “Nothing alarming,” Kerr said of the Curry’s injury. “He is day-to-day and we will see. If he misses another game or two, it’s not going to be anything long-term.”

"I look at myself like a spare tire."



Podziemski on his role with the Warriors pic.twitter.com/cdcI4aes17 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 15, 2023

NBA News:

Developing: NBA teams are probing the availability of Bulls two-time All-Star Zach LaVine and there is increased openness from both sides about exploring a trade, sources say.



Details at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/2UvELP2lMG — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 14, 2023

Indiana Pacers Why it makes sense The Pacers have managed to create the best offense of all time. Why not lean into that even harder with LaVine? LaVine hasn’t had a point guard like Tyrese Haliburton since his early days playing alongside Ricky Rubio in Minnesota. There is another level that he could potentially get to with someone setting him up rather than having him get everything himself the hard way. The Pacers haven’t been able to attract star free agents, so trading for a player like LaVine is their best shot to pair high-end talent with Haliburton. Potential trade The Pacers have all of their own first-round picks to trade, plus an additional first-round pick in the 2024 draft. Bruce Brown and Buddy Hield would get them to LaVine’s salary number, although Brown cannot be traded until Dec. 15. Both have trade value if the Bulls wanted to flip them again after acquiring them. Those two along with two first-round picks would be a good haul for the Bulls.

“Last year, we had a team meeting and we brought up some things I can do better, especially with buying into the program,” Williamson said. “Right now, it’s tough. I’m taking a little bit of a back seat right now. I’m trusting the process. I’m trying my best to buy in right now.” There were a few lines that came straight from the “Unhappy Superstar” playbook. “It’s tough” and “I’m trusting the process” are phrases heard from players stuck in a rut and struggling to see the light at the end of the tunnel. It’s understandable to feel that way on a team that’s lost five consecutive games after a 4-1 start with four of those losses coming by double digits. “I’m trying my best to buy in” is another phrase that can scare fans. It indicates a certain level of frustration that needs to be dealt with adequately.

In case you missed it at Golden State of Mind:

Two aspects of Podziemski’s offense that were highly touted coming into this season — but two that haven’t materialized prior to tonight’s game — were his touch on floaters and three-point shooting. The volume hasn’t been there because of the scant opportunities he has been given, but heavy minutes tonight dictated that Podziemski take those shot profiles, especially with the Wolves playing Gobert in their base drop coverage scheme. It was clear that the Warriors intended to weaponize Podziemski by running half-court sets that got him downhill — not to attack the drop head on against a supreme rim protector in Gobert, but to get to his in-between sweet spots in the paint that a drop-back scheme naturally gives up.

Trayce Jackson-Davis 12 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 turnovers, 2 fouls, 0-for-1 shooting, 2-for-2 free throws, 53.2% TS, -2 I think it’s pretty clear that we’re going to see more and more of TJD as the season goes on, but this game also was a reminder that rookies are not always going to play great. Jackson-Davis flashed some mighty impressive skills in this game, and his timing and athleticism rolling to the rim are huge assets for the Dubs. And I am loving seeing the assists. He also showed some inexperience with the turnovers, fouls, and getting bodied a bit on the glass. Grade: B-

Follow @unstoppablebaby on Twitter for all the latest news on the Golden State Warriors.