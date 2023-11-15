Draymond Green suspended for five games

As first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Draymond Green has been suspended for five games for the altercation between him and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert last night:

The NBA is suspending Golden State’s Draymond Green for five games, source tells ESPN. Significant hit for the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/QlexGdXNUd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 16, 2023

That means Green will miss the following games:

November 16 vs. Thunder

November 18 vs. Thunder

November 20 vs. Rockets

November 22 at Suns

November 24 vs. Spurs (In-Season Tournament game)

Furthermore, Green is suspended without pay, which means he’ll be missing out on a total of $769,970, per Wojnarowski.

Per the NBA’s official statement, “The length of the suspension is based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.”

The NBA has announced the following: pic.twitter.com/rX7WeFIVBu — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 16, 2023

Additionally, Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels, who were involved in the initial scuffle, are to be fined $25,000, per Wojnarowski.

Gobert, who was deemed as the “peacemaker” by the officials and wasn’t assessed a penalty during the game, is also to be fined $25,000.

The NBA is fining Klay Thompson, Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels $25,000 each, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 16, 2023

The loss of Green for five games certainly hurts the Golden State Warriors, especially with Steph Curry out for tomorrow’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and most likely the one after that. They’re sporting a 6-6 record and are currently on a four-game losing streak. They’ve lost five of their last six games.

The last thing they needed was giving the league reasons to handicap what has been a tough start to the season.