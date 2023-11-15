 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Draymond Green suspended for five games

The league handed out its punishment.

By Joe Viray
/ new
Minnesota Timberwolves v Golden State Warriors Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

As first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Draymond Green has been suspended for five games for the altercation between him and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert last night:

That means Green will miss the following games:

  • November 16 vs. Thunder
  • November 18 vs. Thunder
  • November 20 vs. Rockets
  • November 22 at Suns
  • November 24 vs. Spurs (In-Season Tournament game)

Furthermore, Green is suspended without pay, which means he’ll be missing out on a total of $769,970, per Wojnarowski.

Per the NBA’s official statement, “The length of the suspension is based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.”

Additionally, Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels, who were involved in the initial scuffle, are to be fined $25,000, per Wojnarowski.

Gobert, who was deemed as the “peacemaker” by the officials and wasn’t assessed a penalty during the game, is also to be fined $25,000.

The loss of Green for five games certainly hurts the Golden State Warriors, especially with Steph Curry out for tomorrow’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and most likely the one after that. They’re sporting a 6-6 record and are currently on a four-game losing streak. They’ve lost five of their last six games.

The last thing they needed was giving the league reasons to handicap what has been a tough start to the season.

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Golden State of Mind Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Golden State Warriors news from Golden State of Mind