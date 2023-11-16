Warriors News:

"He's a damn good player, so he's going to play."



Kerr is ready to give Podziemski more run pic.twitter.com/rzbaJs0DvL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 15, 2023

An MRI revealed Steph Curry does not have any structural damage to his right knee, and the Warriors superstar will be re-evaluated later this week. The Warriors shared an update Wednesday afternoon after Curry missed Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to soreness in his knee. He underwent an MRI before Tuesday’s game. Curry sustained the injury during Golden State’s 116-110 loss to the Timberwolves on Sunday when the two-time NBA MVP fell on his right knee. He won’t play in Thursday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center. The Warriors will provide another update “at some point” later this week.

“I mean, it’s huge,” Curry said of the importance of having Black ownership within the NBA. “Not just for the voice of the players, but the one thing that we have learned, it shouldn’t have taken this long. The conversations the last three or four years around diversity, of representation within the C-Suites and leadership groups across every industry is extremely important. It only elevates the decision making and the chemistry of a group that’s making decisions and running the businesses, especially when you’re in a consumer position like the NBA where you’re reaching out to the fan bases of all demographics. “I don’t know what the percentage is, but it’s predominantly Black athletes in the NBA. So you want that representation. You want those voices to be heard and in the rooms that are making decisions where the stuff happens. Jordan’s out now so there’s a vacancy there, for sure. I know [NBA commissioner Adam Silver] has been adamant on keeping that as a priority of how the league trends moving forward.”

The NBA has announced the following: pic.twitter.com/rX7WeFIVBu — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 16, 2023

CP3 says what Podz and TJD are doing this early in their career isn't "regular" for rookies pic.twitter.com/iDonMaRCbM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 15, 2023

NBA News:

Reporting on a timeline for Kelly Oubre Jr.’s return to the Sixers for NBA Countdown with ⁦@malika_andrews⁩ pic.twitter.com/DzbmZ2ceRk — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 16, 2023

“Just communication and making sure I’m doing my part with preparation and knowing where we’re trying to get to on both sides of the ball,” Harden explained to B/R. “I’ve played a handful of games, and obviously we’re not winning, but I’m off the ball more than I’ve ever been in a very long time. I’m just trying to find a balance between that and getting more pick-and-rolls. “Our coaching staff and my teammates have communicated about getting me in more pick-and-roll sets. We have a lot of talent, so we’re just trying to accommodate and make sure everyone is happy. We’re trying to get to what works to make us the best Clippers team. “I’m just trying to find my way to leave an imprint on the game. I’m using the first 10 games to get in real NBA basketball shape. I didn’t have a training camp, so it’s going to take some time.”

What makes NBA players have inconsistent numbers in the first month of the season? – from Rilo in Virginia It depends on who we’re talking about and their role. But if all things are relative, it’s mostly players just getting back into the flow of the season. For myself, coming into a season I would try to feel things out the first couple weeks before I started being more aggressive. I got better each month of the season and I’m sure other players took a similar approach.

In case you missed it at Golden State of Mind:

The loss of Green for five games certainly hurts the Golden State Warriors, especially with Steph Curry out for tomorrow’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and most likely the one after that. They’re sporting a 6-6 record and are currently on a four-game losing streak. They’ve lost five of their last six games. The last thing they needed was giving the league reasons to handicap what has been a tough start to the season.

Last night, Gobert had a lot to say about the controversial Golden State Warriors forward. “I did whatever I could to keep my cool and then show that I wasn’t making the situation worse,” Gobert told reporters. “I do hope that the league is going to do what needs to be done because that’s just clown behavior.” He also claimed that while he wasn’t close to being choked out, that was only because Green didn’t know how to choke. “It was a long time, and if he knew how to choke it could have been way worse,” Gobert said, of the nine seconds Green had him in a sleeper hold. Gobert was very insistent that Green didn’t hurt him even though he “tried really hard,” could never hurt him, and he definitely was not mad.

