Warriors vs. Thunder injury report: Steph Curry out, Draymond Green suspended

The Golden State Warriors are back in action tonight, with a clear goal: try and stop the bleeding. After getting out to a fantastic start to the season, the Dubs have lost four consecutive games, and find themselves a pedestrian 6-6. They’re still in search of a secondary scorer for the do-everything Steph Curry, and look like they’re going to give Brandin Podziemski a shot to fill that role.

They host the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight, with hopes of repeating their road victory over upstart OKC on November 2. But it won’t be easy for the Dubs, who are missing not one, but two of their best players.

Here’s the full injury report.

Warriors

Out — Steph Curry (right knee strain)

Curry, who is second in the league in scoring with 30.7 points per game, will miss his second consecutive outing after suffering a knee strain. Thankfully his injury is not as serious as that makes it sound, and he’s expected to be back very soon ... perhaps even as early as Saturday, when the Dubs rematch the Thunder. Here’s hoping that a game without Steph can help get a few of the Warriors struggling shooters back on track.

Out — Draymond Green (league suspension)

After reviewing the tape of his ugly incident with Rudy Gobert, the NBA decided to hand Green a five-game suspension, which begins tonight. It’s a huge hit for the Dubs. Not only is Green their best defender and one of their emotional leaders, but he’s second on the team in assists and shockingly leads the Dubs in three-point percentage this year. Hopefully his absence will give Jonathan Kuminga some more run, and a chance to find some rhythm.

Thunder

It’s a clean injury report for OKC. They list a pair of players (Ousmane Dieng and two-way contract Keyontae Johnson) as being on a G League assignment, but their roster is fully healthy.

Enjoy the action, Dub Nation!