How to watch Warriors vs. Thunder

The Golden State Warriors will play against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. The game will be played at 7:00 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

Golden State entered Tuesday night’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves without superstar point guard Stephen Curry (ruled out due to knee soreness). To compensate for their leading scorer’s absence, the Warriors began the game with a high level of energy. Unfortunately, it was that same high level of intensity which also sparked chaos just minutes into the game.

At the 10:22 mark of the first quarter, Klay Thompson got tangled up with Minnesota forward Jaden McDaniels. This ignited a chain of events which included the Warriors’ Draymond Green putting Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock. The scuffle eventually concluded with Green, Thompson, and McDaniels all getting ejected from the game.

Klay got his jersey ripped and Draymond came to his defense pic.twitter.com/zGg3uVDfZu — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 15, 2023

With their core three players out, the Warriors needed someone else to step up. That player was none other than their 19th-overall pick in this year’s draft, Brandin Podziemski. The rookie guard gave the team life off the bench, shooting 9-of-18 from the field for a team-high 23 points in 39 minutes of action. However, despite their best efforts, the Warriors still fell just short of the Timberwolves, suffering their fourth-straight loss by a score of 104-101.

What to watch for tonight:

Tonight, the Warriors will face a 7-4 Thunder team which ranks fifth in the Western Conference standings. Golden State will have to compete without the services of their two best players as Curry continues to sit with his knee injury, while Green begins his five game suspension for Tuesday night’s brawl.

Steph will miss tomorrow's game and be re-evaluated later this week https://t.co/9jJlaXIJcW pic.twitter.com/g9z3wXQSeu — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 15, 2023

The NBA is suspending Golden State’s Draymond Green for five games, source tells ESPN. Significant hit for the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/QlexGdXNUd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 16, 2023

Aside from missing their own stars, the Warriors will also have to face the Thunder’s All-NBA point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the first time this season. He missed their first matchup a couple weeks ago, but now he returns to their starting lineup, adding a team-leading 29.3-points per game boost to the Oklahoma City offense.

In order to tread water for these next few games, Golden State will need to rely on their depth. While Podziemski has shown flashes of his scoring ability, what the Warriors really need is for veterans Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Chris Paul to break out of their current scoring slumps. Look for Golden State to rally around these three vets as they attempt to right the ship on offense and end their four-game losing streak.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Dario Saric, Kevon Looney

Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren

How to watch Regular Season Game #13

Who: Golden State Warriors (6 - 6) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (7 - 4)

When: Thursday, November 16th, at 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)