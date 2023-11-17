Warriors News:

“Draymond has to find a way to not cross the line,” Kerr said. “I’m not talking about getting an ejection or a technical, I’m talking about a physical act of violence. That’s inexcusable. We have to do everything we can to give him the help and assistance he needs to be able to draw that distinction between being an incredible competitor ... but he can’t cross that line. He crossed it the other night, for sure.”

Steve Kerr shares his message to Klay Thompson after his continued shooting struggles ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/2uGnMb1ga5 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 17, 2023

Payton is wearing a boot on his left foot postgame https://t.co/9n3LboPKoP — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) November 17, 2023

Not that it was a tight choke, either. It wasn’t. As Gobert’s frame was being dragged across the court, you could see the daylight between Draymond’s arm and Rudy’s neck. That shit wasn’t tight at all. Maybe it was because Karl-Anthony Towns arrived like a 7-foot Herb Dean just in time to try to loosen Draymond’s grip, or because Anthony Edwards got there on the back end to tug away Draymond’s left arm. Whatever the case, the execution was off, even to the untrained eye.

President Xi looks very happy about his new Golden State Warriors jersey. I haven't seen him smile like that before. pic.twitter.com/vgA4W0j2g8 — Gabor Gurbacs (@gaborgurbacs) November 16, 2023

NBA News:

Wembanyama and Holmgren, nailing 3s on offense and using their 8-foot and 7-foot-6 wingspans, respectively, to block 3s with their long, bony fingertips on the other end, can reach for even more. Facing off for the first time in the regular season on Tuesday, the two massive Rookie of the Year front-runners are bound to be compared for the rest of their careers. But they both have bigger ambitions, with league-altering implications. Borrowing from the past to forge a new present, Wembanyama and Holmgren have the potential to force the game to adapt to them.

So far in the past month, Poole drew complaints from Deni Avdija for shot selection and got lampooned for throwing an off-the-backboard pass to Kyle Kuzma. I don’t take much issue with the latter incident, but these things are adding up for the player who was supposed to be the indirect centerpiece of the Bradley Beal trade last summer. And to make matters, sort of worse, the Wizards themselves may not view Poole as much of a cornerstone. According to Marc Stein, the team is likely viewing him more as a player who could be a trade chip for a future move than as a surefire cornerstone.

ESPN Sources: Veteran center Daniel Theis has agreed on a contract buyout with the Indiana Pacers and now plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers assuming he clears waivers. Clippers recently lost backup C Mason Plumlee to a sprained MCL for several weeks. pic.twitter.com/m5y55TwQ9q — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2023

In case you missed it at Golden State of Mind:

Kevon Looney 19 minutes, 13 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 turnover, 3 fouls, 6-for-9 shooting, 1-for-2 free throws, 65.8% TS, -17 Don’t let the plus/minus lead you astray: this was a phenomenal Looney game. He didn’t have enough to carry the team to victory, but he was playing like he was hell bent on doing exactly that. Of the 24 players who stepped on the court on Thursday, 16 played more minutes than Looney ... and no one had as many rebounds. Looney kept countless possessions alive, and at times seemed to box out three different Thunder players at once. When he got the ball in the paint, he bulldozed defenders like a fullback and got easy buckets. It was awesome. Grade: A Post-game bonus: Led the team in rebounds.

I don’t know what was in the air on Tuesday night, reader, but Dario took it upon himself to singlehandedly turn this game from an embarrassing loss to an impressive one. Along with the obvious victims being KAT and the Big Baguette, Šarić took his anger out on Naz Reid — 10 of the Homie’s 21 points were scored when Reid was on the floor. Four of those ten points were from free throws — in his 16 minutes on the floor, Reid fouled Dario twice. Arguably, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch benched Reid for the entire fourth quarter simply because Dario just wouldn’t stop cooking him.

A tweet to end the week:

Shaq really put Chuck in a chokehold pic.twitter.com/swyvgEeiun — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 15, 2023

