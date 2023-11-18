 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preview: Warriors try to break out of early season freefall vs Thunder

The L’s have been piling up to start the year for Golden State.

By Daniel Hardee
Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have lost five straight, and six of their last seven. That’s after starting off winning six of their first eight.

Dub Nation has gone from cautiously optimistic to downright exasperated as a Stephen Curry injury, a Draymond Green suspension, and blocks of ice encasing the shooting arms of Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins have the Warriors sliding below .500.

Next up on their radar is the young and dangerous Oklahoma City Thunder, who just beat the Dubs 128-109 Thursday in front of Warriors fans in Chase Center.

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder

November 18th, 2023 | 5:30 PM PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports North

Listen: 95.7 The Game

GSW and OKC have split their first two contests this season, with Golden State edging them in Oklahoma in the first battle.

Curry has been fighting through the pain to get back on the court after suffering a sprained knee

Green’s supporters have been fighting for his reputation on the internet, as his five-game suspension for putting Rudy Gobert in a sleeper hold defending his teammate has renewed the spotlight on his physical play as Golden State’s enforcer.

Meanwhile, Thompson and Wiggins are both shooting exactly 40.1% from the field, while Thompson is hitting 32.9% from beyond the arc and Wiggins is down to shooting 13.5% from deep. Those numbers aren’t where either of those guys would like I’m sure, and it definitely isn’t filling observers up with confidence.

But that’s the great thing about these two All-Stars and champions; they know how to not only put the ball into the basket but also affect the game in a variety of ways. The Warriors will need them to propel the ballclub to victory, especially against a Thunder team that has the length and athleticism to put pressure on Golden State.

