How to watch Warriors vs. Thunder

The Golden State Warriors get another shot at playing the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. The game will be played at 5:30 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

Golden State extended their losing streak to five games after Thursday’s 128-109 defeat against the Thunder. Jonathan Kuminga led the team in scoring with 21 points, making him the fourth Warriors’ player this season to score over 20 points in a game.

Having said that, the team’s offensive struggles remained, especially in the case of their starters. Andrew Wiggins finished with 12 points but went 0-of-4 from the three-point line. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson scored just five points on 1-of-10 shooting from the field.

Steve Kerr shares his message to Klay Thompson after his continued shooting struggles ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/2uGnMb1ga5 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 17, 2023

What to watch for tonight:

The Warriors continue to be without starting power forward Draymond Green who will serve the second game of his five-game suspension. While the absence of Green hurts the Warriors — especially on the defensive side of the floor — the good news is that the team may be getting back a major reinforcement in point guard Stephen Curry. The Warriors’ leading scorer was upgraded to questionable heading into Saturday night after he missed the team’s previous two games due to a knee injury suffered last week.

Steph Curry (knee) practiced today and is questionable for tomorrow vs OKC. Gary Payton II (ankle) is out, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) November 17, 2023

Steve Kerr on Steph Curry: “He’s feeling a lot better and he went through all of practice… I think there’s a decent chance he plays tomorrow.”



(via @WillardAndDibs) — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) November 18, 2023

For tonight’s rematch however, defense will be the big point of emphasis for the Warriors. Oklahoma City shot 59.4% from the three-point line against them on Thursday night. Thunder guard Isaiah Joe was the biggest reason for this massive shooting percentage as he shot a perfect 7-of-7 from long range off the bench. The Warriors will need to step up their defensive intensity for Saturday night’s matchup, especially since they will be without their two best defensive players in Green and Gary Payton II.

Kerr laments the Warriors' defensive struggles after giving up 19 Thunder 3-pointers pic.twitter.com/8mzcetyFmz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 17, 2023

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney

Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren

How to watch Regular Season Game #14

Who: Golden State Warriors (6 - 7) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (8 - 4)

When: Saturday, November 18th, at 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)