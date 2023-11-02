Warriors News:

Last year was horses--t. It was hard to come to work."



Draymond didn't mince words comparing last year's chemistry to this year's team pic.twitter.com/1uhIcWgig7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 2, 2023

Through the first four games of the season, the Third-Quarter Warriors were back and humming on all fronts. Not this time. The Warriors came into the night as a plus-47 in the third quarter, outscoring teams 142-95. Their lowest scoring third quarter thus far was 24 points against the Houston Rockets. A new low came against the Kings. Sacramento started the second half on a 7-0 run and wound up with a 24-18 advantage overall for the frame, putting the Warriors in a five-point hole going into the final quarter.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr described Šarić’s impact as “massive” after he played a key role in the team’s 102-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night at Chase Center. “It gives us an entirely different dimension,” Kerr told reporters after the win. “That’s what [Otto Porter Jr.] and [Nemanja Bjelica] did for us two years ago. Gives you the ability to change the look up and space the floor with your 5 man, and that stretches the defense out, so Dario was a huge pickup for us. The guy can flat out play, and he was fantastic tonight.”

For 150 years, the cable car has been an icon of San Francisco. Now, it'll be represented by #DubNation like never before. @Rakuten | The City Calls pic.twitter.com/1uKnKL5e4R — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 2, 2023

"Terrible engineer."



Klay wasn't feeling Draymond's press conference paper airplane pic.twitter.com/M9cniETnZT — NBA (@NBA) November 2, 2023

“I mean, we’ve talked leading up to it,” George said after the game. “[That’s] the reason why he’s here. We wanted him here. We all said we think we can make it work, [that] we’ll figure it out. “But we obviously got to practice. We got to play for us to really get on the same page and understand how to play on the floor with one another.” The Clippers are also hoping that because all four of their stars grew up in Southern California and wanted to play for the Clippers, they’ll find a way make this work. “What better story to be told than for four Southern Cal guys to do what’s never been done before and be champions?” George said.

Porzingis’ 13 points on seven shot attempts won’t stand out in the box score, but the sheer threat of his presence creates advantages for the Celtics. The same can be said for Holiday, White, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown. “We’re playing really intentionally in the first six to eight seconds of the shot clock about where we can gain an advantage, whether it’s the guy who has the ball or whether it’s the person that’s ahead,” said Mazzulla. The Celtics’ talent allows for a simple brand of basketball. “When you got so much talent around you, it makes the game easy, and you just take what the defense gives you at that point,” said White.

Sad day for the sport of basketball



The legendary Bob Knight has passed away at 83



Will be remembered for as long as the sport exists



A giant of the game and a bigger personality



He will be missed by many



pic.twitter.com/SPXO4IIeCL — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) November 1, 2023

The first thing that immediately stood out with this group was the exceptional defense in drop coverage by Šarić — not usually who comes to mind when the word “defense” is uttered. But Šarić was solid as a drop-back center during these minutes. He played the middle ground between the ball-handler and the roll man near perfectly, while also staying vertical with his contests to force tough shots over him

Andrew Wiggins 25 minutes, 14 points, 2 rebounds, 1 turnover, 2 fouls, 6-for-10 shooting, 0-for-1 threes, 2-for-2 free throws, 64.3% TS, -5 Right out of the gates, Wiggins was the best version that we’ve seen from him this year. He was aggressive but measured on offense, and putting a lot of energy forward on both ends of the court. He somewhat disappeared as the game went on, but it was still his best game of the year, I thought. And definitely his best offensive game. Golden State definitely still needs more rebounds and assists from Wiggs — he has just 11 and three on the year, respectively — but his job is to play quality defense and knock down some shots, and he did both of those things on Wednesday, which was great to see. Grade: B

