How to watch Warriors vs. Rockets

The Golden State Warriors finish their six-game home-stand with Monday night’s matchup against the Houston Rockets. The game will be played at 7:00 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

Golden State’s struggles continued on Saturday night after losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 130-123. They extended their losing streak to six games as they fell to a record of 1-6 at home — a reverse to the start of last season where the Warriors were one of the better home teams in the league.

The good news, however, was that the Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins broke out of his shooting slump. He scored 31 points on 63% shooting from the field including 5-of-8 from the three-point line. Wiggins even hit the go-ahead clutch three to put the Warriors up with 1.6 seconds to go.

ANDREW WIGGINS IS BACK Y'ALL pic.twitter.com/uRARLxNWmz — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) November 19, 2023

Unfortunately, the good vibes were short lived as the Thunder responded with a clutch bucket of their own. Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren caught the ball in the corner and nailed the game-tying three at the buzzer to force overtime where the Thunder would eventually put the game away.

We're going to overtime ... pic.twitter.com/rFEEOVraZB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 19, 2023

What to watch for tonight:

Tonight, the Warriors look to get back on track against a Rockets team that is 6-5 this season. Golden State already beat Houston earlier this season, 106-95, and currently has a 10-game winning streak against them dating back to the 2020-21 season.

The Warriors will need to have a gameplan for Rockets center Alperen Sengun. During Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston relied heavily on Sengun as he led their team with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Of course, the matchup everyone will be watching is between Stephen Curry and Dillon Brooks. The Rockets’ small forward is up to his usual shenanigans as he continues to match up with the opposing team’s best players. Fortunately, Curry got the best of him in their previous matchup and looks to repeat that heading into tonight.

STEPH CURRY JUST HAD DILLON BROOKS LOST pic.twitter.com/IV9BIbfeLn — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 30, 2023

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney

Rockets: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

How to watch Regular Season Game #15

Who: Golden State Warriors (6 - 8) vs. Houston Rockets (6 - 5)

When: Monday, November 20th, at 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)