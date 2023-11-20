Warriors vs. Rockets injury report: Draymond Green, Gary Payton II, Amen Thompson out

The Golden State Warriors have not won a game in exactly two weeks. Sources tell me that this is not ideal, and the Dubs should try to change that. They’ll get a chance to do so tonight, when they host the Houston Rockets, and try to avoid their seventh-straight loss ... and sixth-straight at home.

I think that they should try to win that game, personally. But it won’t be with a full squad, as Golden State is missing a few players. Then again, so is Houston!

Here’s the full injury report.

Warriors

Out — Gary Payton II (left foot strain)

GPII will be sidelined for a second consecutive game, after injury his foot early in last Thursday’s blowout loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It’s a bummer since it was so good seeing him finally healthy, and his defense will be missed against a perimeter-oriented Rockets offense.

Out — Draymond Green (league suspension)

Green is serving the third of a five-game suspension for choking Rudy Gobert. Between the missed games, his two ejections, his missed game for personal matters, and his foul trouble, he’s only played 44 minutes since that aforementioned last victory two weeks ago.

Probable — Trayce Jackson-Davis (left lower leg soreness)

TJD is hanging out on the periphery of the rotation. Hopefully he’s healthy, because his energy and athleticism seems to spark the team when he does play.

Rockets

Out — Amen Thompson (right ankle sprain)

It’s been a slow start to the career for Thompson, the No. 4 pick in June’s draft (and whose twin brother, Ausar, was taken one pick later by the Detroit Pistons). He’s struggled to shoot the ball, but this injury has limited him to just four games. Hopefully he’s healthy soon, because he has all the talent in the world.

Out — Tari Eason (left lower leg injury management)

Recovery from a leg injury kept Eason out of the first games of the season, including Golden State’s win over the Rockets in late October. Last year’s No. 17 pick is back now, and has played in each of Houston’s last five games, but he’ll rest his leg tonight in the second half of a back-to-back.

Out — Victor Oladipo (left patellar tendon repair)

I’ll be honest, I forgot that Oladipo was back in Houston for a second stint with the Rockets. Unfortunately, the injury that ended his 2022-23 season is expected to sideline him for most of this year, too.

Questionable — Alperen Şengün (lower back contusion)

After a fantastic sophomore season last year, Şengün — taken two picks after Moses Moody in the 2021 NBA Draft — is having a full-on breakout campaign. He’s averaging 20.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game, and looks headed for a star-studded career. If he doesn’t play tonight, life gets a lot easier for Kevon Looney, Dario Šarić, and Jackson-Davis.

