Gary Payton II questionable vs. Suns

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors snapped a two-week losing streak by beating the Houston Rockets. Now they head out on the road to try and make it two straight, with a nationally-televised game against the new-look Phoenix Suns, who eked by the Dubs on Opening Night. And thankfully, Golden State might be getting some reinforcements, as guard Gary Payton II has been upgraded to questionable after scrimmaging on Tuesday.

Gary Payton II is scrimmaging right now and Steve Kerr says GP2 remains questionable for tomorrow's game in Phoenix — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) November 21, 2023

Payton injured his foot during Thursday’s loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and has missed the last two Warriors games. His presence would be huge for the Dubs, since they’re facing a high octane offense and are still without Draymond Green, who will serve the fourth of a five-game league suspension for choking Rudy Gobert.

While offseason addition Bradley Beal — limited to just three games this year — remains sidelined for the Suns, Devin Booker has returned to join former Warrior Kevin Durant. That’s a whole lot of offense that Phoenix is putting on the floor, and Golden State is certainly hoping that GPII can suit up to try and limit the buckets as much as possible.

Payton has been phenomenal for the Warriors this year, playing his usual elite defense paired with high energy and intangibles. In 17.3 minutes per game this year, Payton is averaging 6.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, while shooting 34.6% from three-point range. The Warriors always seem to play better when he’s on the court. Hopefully that will include Wednesday’s game.