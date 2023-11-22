Preview: Warriors face Suns in Phoenix with Beal out

When the Golden State Warriors add a new player, they protect him as one of their own. That’s why when the Dubs had Kevin Durant, they wore the derisive cupcake t-shirts that Oklahoma City Thunder fans were rocking to mock the Slim Reaper.

Now the Dubs will face KD’s Phoenix Suns, who are the former team of newly acquired point guard Chris Paul. The Dubs have made sure to win games against CP3’s other former teams, like the Houston Rockets in their last contest, as well as victories over the aforementioned Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans (Paul played for the Hornets when they were in New Orleans).

Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns

November 22nd, 2023 | 7:00 PM PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN

Listen: 95.7 The Game

"We did some incredible things with this franchise and it shouldn't go unnoticed."



Devin Booker on Chris Paul, who will make his return to Phoenix since trade when Warriors meet Suns Wednesday at Footprint Center. #Suns #DubNation pic.twitter.com/ix03gDvRN3 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 22, 2023

These two Pacific Division rivals clashed on opening night, with the Dubs falling short in a 108-104 contest in Chase Center.

Since then the Dubs have enjoyed a five-game win streak and endured a six-game losing streak. The Suns had a four game win streak and a three game losing streak of their own. Both teams are missing stars: Draymond Green because of a suspension and Bradley Beal because of a back injury.

Bradley Beal will miss at least the next three weeks as a lower back strain continues to plague the start of his tenure with the Phoenix Suns. In a statement, the Suns said the shooting guard will be reevaluated in three weeks. Beal missed the team’s first seven games with his lower back strain, then returned Nov. 8 for the first of three straight games before missing Wednesday’s win over Minnesota.

These two teams have enough starpower to be considered title contenders, and being that they are in the same division this game could have an impact on playoff positioning down the road.