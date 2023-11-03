Warriors News:

“He watched our team all last year and the year before,” Kerr said of Dunleavy. “And I think Mike made a determination right away when he got the job that we needed to be more experienced and we needed to add somebody like Dario. Just like two years ago when we had Belly and Otto Porter. Dario fills a role that’s really important. “Part of it was just wanting to fill a couple spots he knew we could really use. And I think Mike’s overall feeling was we just needed more experience, more vets. And he did a phenomenal job. The two guys we drafted are really exciting, very advanced, very fundamentally sound guys who fit different combinations. It’s exciting. Every year’s different, every year presents different opportunities and circumstances. And I think Mike just kinda read everything beautifully and put together a great roster with the front office.”

Kerr says it’s unfair to blame Jordan Poole for last year’s struggles



— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) November 2, 2023

“The next moment would be winning Game 6 in Houston when Kevin [Durant] was injured,” Kerr said. “Steph [Curry] had 33 in the second half. Kevin had been injured, we go to Houston. We won Game 5 without Kevin at home and then went to Game 6, and Steph was shut out in the first half, he had 33 in the second half. But there was a possession late where all five guys touched the ball. “Steph got blitzed, he hits Draymond [Green], Draymond swings it to Andre [Iguodala], Andre swings it to Klay [Thompson]. It was just such a beautiful possession, and it kind of sealed the game and it defined Warriors basketball. The ball movement and the sharing. I’ll always remember that possession.”

Empty injury report for the Warriors tomorrow in Oklahoma City. Everyone available. Thunder will be without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Draymond Green makes his picks for the NBA In-Season Tournament group stages



Tournament games tip off this Friday on ESPN and the NBA App

In between, a whole lot of curiosity, questions and excitement for regular-season games in November and December that might have gotten overlooked in years past. The inaugural In-Season Tournament begins with the seven games on Friday’s schedule. It wraps up with a Knockout Round for the tournament’s final seven games: quarterfinals in NBA cities Dec. 4-5, followed by semifinals (Dec. 7) and the championship game (Dec. 9) played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The league is all-in on the concept, while most of the players and coaches when asked about it have been all ears. What the In-Season Tournament lacks in history and familiarity, it definitely makes up in novelty in Year 1.

Harden, who averaged 10 assists per game the past three seasons, hopes he can unleash his playing style under Lue. He said he felt constrained while with the Sixers, that he was “on a leash” and not able to play his best offensively, whether facilitating or scoring alongside Joel Embiid. And Harden explained that “being on a leash” doesn’t necessarily apply to how many shots he was getting. “I think the game and I’m a creator on the court,” Harden said. “So if I got a voice to where I can, ‘Hey, Coach, I see this. What you think about this?’ Somebody that trusts me, that believes in me, that understands me. I’m not a system player. I am a system. You know what I mean?

Victor Wembanyama is here



Tonight:



38 points (15/26)

10 rebounds

2 assists

2 blocks



38 points (15/26)
10 rebounds
2 assists
2 blocks
Team-high +21 in the Spurs win

Gilgeous-Alexander suffered a left knee sprain during the Thunder’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, and on Thursday he was officially ruled out for the first of three matchups between these two teams .... and their first in-season tournament game. It’s a break for the Warriors, as SGA has quickly emerged as one of the best players in the NBA. Last year, in his fifth NBA season, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, while making both the All-Star and All-NBA teams for the first time in his career.

Clutch Klay.

