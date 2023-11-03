 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preview: Warriors take on Thunder in Oklahoma City

The CP3 revenge tour continues

By Daniel Hardee
Oklahoma City Thunder v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors get another chance to prove themselves on the road, this time against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After a quick stop at home where they knocked off the Sacramento Kings, the Warriors are back on the road for four straight away from Chase Center. First at OKC, then Cleveland, Detroit, and Denver.

Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder

When: November 3rd, 2023 | 5:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 95.7 The Game

The Thunder are currently 3-2, coming off of a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. They will be without their star player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but they still have firepower with the likes of Chet Holmgren, Josh Giddey, and Jalen Williams. Those are three lottery picks the Thunder have picked up in the time of the long rebuild after the Kevin Durant-James Harden-Russell Westbrook days when the team made their last finals in 2012.

The team has made blockbuster trades to stash and snatch lottery picks, including trading Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns. Speaking of Paul, did you know he’s currently balling as a reserve for the Golden State Warriors?

And I don’t know if you know this, but apparently the Warriors have a hitlist of all of Paul’s formers teams that they are running down one-by-one like Uma Thurman in Kill Bill. At least that’s my read of the situation after seeing how they dispatched Houston and New Orleans, two former Paul teams, with extreme prejudice.

