Warriors vs. Thunder injury report: Full squad Dubs!

It’s time for some Friday night basketball! After being an atrocious road team a year ago, the Golden State Warriors will look to make it four consecutive road victories to open up the season tonight, when they head to the South or Midwest (many an argument has been had over this) to face the upstart Oklahoma City Thunder, who are one of the most fun and exciting teams in the NBA.

Unfortunately for fans — but fortunately for the Warriors — they aren’t facing a healthy Thunder squad. Let’s dive into the injury report.

Warriors

There’s no one here! For the first time this season, the Warriors have one of the rarest things in the NBA: a completely empty injury report. Not only is no one out, but no one is questionable or probable, either. What a fantastic sight to see.

Thunder

Out — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (left knee sprain)

We learned on Thursday that SGA would miss this game, after sustaining an injury during the Thunder’s Wednesday night loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. It’s the second straight game in which the Warriors will be facing a team absent their young star point guard, after eking by the De’Aaron Fox-less Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. SGA has been in a minor slump to start the season relative to his sky-high expectations, as he’s been averaging “only” 24.8 points per game on 46.6% shooting, to go along with 6.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 2.8 steals per game. Last year, Gilgeous-Alexander — who is just 25 — averaged 31.4 points per game, which was fourth in the NBA.

Out — Kenrich Williams (lower back spasms)

Ahh, lower back spasms, the Andre Iguodala specialty. Here’s hoping that Williams is OK — those are not fun things to deal with. Williams has turned into a high-quality role player after going undrafted, but has yet to play this season. It’s unclear when he will return.

Available — Jaylin Williams

Teams don’t always list players who are available, but Williams — that’s Arkansas Jaylin Williams, as Fitz calls him (or, more importantly, the lesser of the Jaylin/Jalen Williamses) — has yet to play this season due to a hamstring injury. That could change tonight, as he’s listed as good to go. In his rookie year last year, the 6’10 Williams averaged 5.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game in 18.7 minutes, while shooting 40.7% from three-point range.

Enjoy the game, Dub Nation!