How to watch Warriors at Cavaliers

The Golden State Warriors will play the Cleveland Cavaliers this Sunday afternoon. The game will be played at 3:00PM PT in Cleveland and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

The good vibes keep rolling for Golden State after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder in another close one 141-139. Despite a hot shooting night from Thunder, the Warriors were able to pull away with the victory thanks to this game-winning lay-up from Stephen Curry.

STEPH CALLED GAME WITH 0.2 SECONDS LEFT pic.twitter.com/Yv1xv2rUIF — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 4, 2023

The late game victory was the Warriors’ fifth win in a row as the early returns from this retooled roster continues to show promise. That being said, the team knows that they can be even better as the season progresses.

CP3 knows he and the Warriors have room for improvement pic.twitter.com/FG7ZsGYnfo — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 4, 2023

What to watch for tonight:

For this afternoon’s game, Golden State will have their hands full dealing with a talented Cavaliers’ roster. It begins with Cleveland’s Donavan Mitchell who is off to a hot start this season averaging 32.8 points per game — second highest in the league.

While Mitchell’s individual defense may leave much to be desired, he is protected by the Cavs’ front court duo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. The two are averaging 2.0 and 2.5 blocks per game respectively and remain one of the best defensive big man combos in the NBA.

Keep an eye on Warriors’ backup center Dario Saric in this one. His ability to space the floor was on full display against the Thunder as he shot 4-of-7 from the three-point line. Pulling Cleveland’s shot blockers out of the paint will be critical to opening up driving lanes, so expect to see Saric play a big role this afternoon.

Dario Šarić is loving his new role with the Warriors pic.twitter.com/kDnvd80iLT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 4, 2023

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

How to watch Regular Season Game #7

Who: Golden State Warriors (5 - 1) at Cleveland Cavaliers (2 - 4)

When: Sunday, November 5th, at 3:00 p.m. PT

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)