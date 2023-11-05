 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preview: Cavaliers has yet to win at home as Warriors visit

Golden State has been dominant on the road to start the season.

By Daniel Hardee
2018 NBA Finals - Game Four Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are back at it again in Cleveland, taking on the team that they beat for three championships. And that was back when they had LeBron James! Ah yes, returning to the scene of the champagne baths of yore day, where Golden State’s golden goblets ran over with the spoils of victory.

Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers

When: November 5th, 2023 | 3:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: 95.7 The Game

Now the Warriors are heavy in the laboratory experimenting on what they believe could be the next actualization of their championship dreams. So far they’ve won five straight after losing their home opener, including four on the road.

Remember last year when the Warriors were so bad on the road? 11 wins in total, a major departure from their previous dynastic dominance away from Oracle Arena and eventually Chase Center. This time around, they’re coming to silence road crowds with vigor.

That’s in large part due to a cohesive team effort spearheaded by a two-time MVP who might just be on the way to a third. Stephen Curry through six games is lighting up scoreboards like Vegas slots.

I’m sure Cavaliers fans have already seen enough of Curry’s exploits to last a lifetime. The current iteration of the Cavs is looking to make some noise of their own though. Unfortunately the Cavs are 2-4, having lost every single one of their home games.

Sports Illustrated had this peek into the struggles in The Land:

The Cleveland Cavaliers currently have a record of 2-4 heading into Sunday evening’s matchup with the Golden State Warriors. It’s one of their worst starts in recent memory, but there is an explanation for this. It all has to do with consistency in both lineups and execution on the floor.

Cleveland has played six games so far this season, and they’ve already rolled out six different starting lineups.

We all know the reason for this has to do with the number of injuries that head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has had to navigate through.

It’s undeniably hard to find any sort of rhythm when the team’s rotation is constantly changing. Thankfully, it should become a little more stable, as the Cavs are beginning to get back to full strength.

Full strength, eh? Looking forward to it Cleveland!

