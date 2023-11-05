Preview: Cavaliers has yet to win at home as Warriors visit

The Golden State Warriors are back at it again in Cleveland, taking on the team that they beat for three championships. And that was back when they had LeBron James! Ah yes, returning to the scene of the champagne baths of yore day, where Golden State’s golden goblets ran over with the spoils of victory.

Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers

When: November 5th, 2023 | 3:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: 95.7 The Game

Klay Thompson is questionable against the Cavaliers tomorrow in Cleveland. Adductor tightness. Otherwise empty Warriors injury report. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 4, 2023

Now the Warriors are heavy in the laboratory experimenting on what they believe could be the next actualization of their championship dreams. So far they’ve won five straight after losing their home opener, including four on the road.

Remember last year when the Warriors were so bad on the road? 11 wins in total, a major departure from their previous dynastic dominance away from Oracle Arena and eventually Chase Center. This time around, they’re coming to silence road crowds with vigor.

Steve Kerr: “Last year was the outlier. We’ve always been a great road team.” — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 31, 2023

1960

1972

2015

2023



The Warriors have started the season 4-0 on the road for the fourth time in franchise history pic.twitter.com/VLaSe8PPWD — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 4, 2023

That’s in large part due to a cohesive team effort spearheaded by a two-time MVP who might just be on the way to a third. Stephen Curry through six games is lighting up scoreboards like Vegas slots.

There are 3 instances in NBA history of a player averaging 30 points on 55-45-90 shooting splits through the first 6 games of a season:



Stephen Curry in 2023

Stephen Curry in 2018

Stephen Curry in 2015 pic.twitter.com/HsTeDItyk3 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 4, 2023

I’m sure Cavaliers fans have already seen enough of Curry’s exploits to last a lifetime. The current iteration of the Cavs is looking to make some noise of their own though. Unfortunately the Cavs are 2-4, having lost every single one of their home games.

Sports Illustrated had this peek into the struggles in The Land:

The Cleveland Cavaliers currently have a record of 2-4 heading into Sunday evening’s matchup with the Golden State Warriors. It’s one of their worst starts in recent memory, but there is an explanation for this. It all has to do with consistency in both lineups and execution on the floor. Cleveland has played six games so far this season, and they’ve already rolled out six different starting lineups. We all know the reason for this has to do with the number of injuries that head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has had to navigate through. It’s undeniably hard to find any sort of rhythm when the team’s rotation is constantly changing. Thankfully, it should become a little more stable, as the Cavs are beginning to get back to full strength.

Full strength, eh? Looking forward to it Cleveland!