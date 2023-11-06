Warriors News:

Steve Kerr explains why he's not worried about Andrew Wiggins slow start to the season pic.twitter.com/bKobqE9E6t — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 6, 2023

“No,” Kerr said bluntly when asked if he would coach Team USA after the Paris Games. “To me, it’s a two-year; it’s a cycle. Pop coached a World Cup and the Olympics, now it’s my turn to pass the baton. I think that’s kind of how it should be. Frankly, it’s a huge commitment too. I guess I think it was different the last go-around with Coach K (Mike Krzyzewski) and Jerry (Colangelo), when they were really establishing this culture and this system where guys had to commit for a couple years. Made sense for Coach K to stay on. But I think where we are now, one cycle and you move on.”

The Cavaliers blocked only two shots, one by Evan Mobley (7-foot-4 wingspan) and the other by Tristan Thompson (7-foot-1), but they altered many others while outscoring the Warriors 58-24 in the paint. “We’ve got to attack the paint more,” Klay Thompson said. “They always say that styles make fights,” said Stephen Curry, whose 28 points led Golden State. “From OKC to Cleveland, that’s a big difference in the way that they approach the game. And their game plan won. “That’s a good learning lesson for us in understanding the details of how you need to beat certain teams and making those adjustments. We just didn’t do it.”

“It was clear and conclusive evidence that Draymond does not touch the ball. Although Draymond does touch the rim, he does not touch the ball, nor does him touching the rim cause the ball to take an unnatural bounce therefore a basketball violation does not occur on the play.” pic.twitter.com/wnORHZbdCg — John Dickinson (@JDJohnDickinson) November 4, 2023

Draymond reacts to getting kicked below the belt



[via @Money23Green's IG] pic.twitter.com/tVajBDCTnI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 6, 2023

NBA News:

This is the second time in McCollum’s career in which he has dealt with a pneumothorax. He had one with Portland diagnosed in December 2021. During that time, the team said he had fully recovered 2½ weeks after the initial diagnosis, but he didn’t return to play for another three weeks after that. In total, McCollum missed 18 games that season. He returned on Jan. 17, 2022, and was traded to the Pelicans three weeks later. The Pelicans said McCollum will undergo an additional examination in the next 48 hours to determine the process of healing and another update will be announced.

That has given Harden four days to learn the Clippers offense and get in a lot of on-court work. He has played 5-on-5 pickup and participated in scrimmages Thursday and Friday. Head coach Ty Lue has remained coy about whom he will start but the expectation is that the Clippers will go with Harden alongside starters Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Russell Westbrookand Ivica Zubac. Lue said the starters did not scrimmage with Harden last week but that he was going to see all four of his stars on the court together during Sunday’s practice.

"Look for the next 7 to 10 days to finally be the point where these three guys finally get back on the court." @ShamsCharania on Devin Booker and Bradley Beal's injuries.



: https://t.co/qYBPWhYgh7 pic.twitter.com/SjrLWnSqcV — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) November 6, 2023

Perhaps the most important one of all: The Warriors’ offense sputtered. They themselves didn’t get much efficiency in the half-court: 85.4 points per 100 half-court possessions. While they shot a respectable 16-of-41 (39.0%) from beyond the arc, they scuffled from two-point range: 18-of-53 (34.0%). They were an overall 44.7% on effective field-goal shooting. It doesn’t require nuanced analysis to conclude that more misses equals more opportunities for the other team to run the break and less chances for the Warriors to set their half-court defense.

In Dario’s case, the bullying cuts deeper than just fashion choices. Dario was born with a cleft lip and has faced endless discrimination and bullying from fans due to his appearance. During the 2014 FIBA tournament, for example, he was bullied so badly online by opposing fans that a radio host from the Philippines told fans to essentially touch grass instead of spending their time making fun of him. To this day, every once in a while, a Tweet will float around about Dario’s appearance — often saying he looks ‘inbred’ or comparing him to characters in media whose appearances usually aren’t used as compliments — most of whom have disabilities or facial differences as well.

