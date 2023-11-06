How to watch Warriors at Pistons

The Golden State Warriors finish off their second road back-to-back of the season with Monday night’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons. The game will be played at 4:00 PM PT in Detroit and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

Golden State’s five-game winning streak came to end on Sunday night after losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 115 -104. The Warriors’ offense never got into a rhythm against the Cavaliers, ending the night shooting 36.2% from the field. They scored just 24 points in the paint as Cleveland’s frontcourt duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen deterred everything at the rim.

The Warriors went cold for 8:22 in the first half pic.twitter.com/qgjtq4yFZe — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 6, 2023

What to watch for tonight:

Tonight, Golden State will matchup against an up-and-coming, young, and athletic Pistons’ team. Former number-one overall pick Cade Cunningham leads Detroit in scoring with 23.1 points per game, while last season’s 13th overall pick, Jalen Duren, continues to shine as a promising young big man in the league who is averaging 14.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks. Not to mention, they have this year’s fifth-overall pick, Ausar Thompson, who finished last night’s game against the Phoenix Suns with a four-by-five statline.

Ausar Thompson scored 14 points tonight against Phoenix with nine rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocks.



He is the third rookie in NBA history to post such a stat line, joining Kevin Garnett (1996) and Ralph Sampson (1984). pic.twitter.com/WhkvEQydhd — Pistons PR (@Pistons_PR) November 5, 2023

Of course, this matchup also represents a reunion with former Warriors’ center, James Wiseman. The second-overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft was traded to the Pistons during last year’s trade deadline in a move which netted Golden State the return of Gary Payton II. While Wiseman has only seen six minutes of playing time in one game for Detroit this season, his former teammates are looking forward to seeing him once again.

Steph wishes nothing but the best for Wiseman and remains confident he'll carve out a roll for himself in the NBA pic.twitter.com/e18geXiaXH — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 6, 2023

Klay is looking forward to catching up with Wiseman tomorrow pic.twitter.com/jTZjphhkK9 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 6, 2023

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Pistons: Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

How to watch Regular Season Game #8

Who: Golden State Warriors (5 - 2) at Detroit Pistons (2 - 5)

When: Monday, November 6th, at 4:00 p.m. PT

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)