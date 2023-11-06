 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Warriors at Pistons

Golden State basketball is on the way! Come join our game thread and chat about tonight’s matchup here.

By Ricko Mendoza
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Golden State Warriors v Detroit Pistons Photo by Rick Osentoski/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors finish off their second road back-to-back of the season with Monday night’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons. The game will be played at 4:00 PM PT in Detroit and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

Golden State’s five-game winning streak came to end on Sunday night after losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 115 -104. The Warriors’ offense never got into a rhythm against the Cavaliers, ending the night shooting 36.2% from the field. They scored just 24 points in the paint as Cleveland’s frontcourt duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen deterred everything at the rim.

What to watch for tonight:

Tonight, Golden State will matchup against an up-and-coming, young, and athletic Pistons’ team. Former number-one overall pick Cade Cunningham leads Detroit in scoring with 23.1 points per game, while last season’s 13th overall pick, Jalen Duren, continues to shine as a promising young big man in the league who is averaging 14.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks. Not to mention, they have this year’s fifth-overall pick, Ausar Thompson, who finished last night’s game against the Phoenix Suns with a four-by-five statline.

Of course, this matchup also represents a reunion with former Warriors’ center, James Wiseman. The second-overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft was traded to the Pistons during last year’s trade deadline in a move which netted Golden State the return of Gary Payton II. While Wiseman has only seen six minutes of playing time in one game for Detroit this season, his former teammates are looking forward to seeing him once again.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Pistons: Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

How to watch Regular Season Game #8

Who: Golden State Warriors (5 - 2) at Detroit Pistons (2 - 5)

When: Monday, November 6th, at 4:00 p.m. PT

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Golden State of Mind Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Golden State Warriors news from Golden State of Mind