Warriors vs. Pistons injury report: Draymond Green questionable, Bojan Bogdanović out

After suffering their first road defeat of the year on Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors will get a very quick chance to bounce back, when they take on the Detroit Pistons tonight in their second road back-to-back of the young season.

While we grew very accustomed to the Warriors being without a third of their team on back-to-backs last year, they’re mostly healthy going into this one, which is great to see. Here’s the full injury report.

Warriors

Questionable — Draymond Green (left ankle soreness)

Dray has played in five straight games after missing the start of the season and all of training camp due to an ankle sprain. Hopefully he’s fine to play tonight, as it’s the only game of the season that the Warriors play in Green’s home state.

Pistons

Out — Bojan Bogdanović (right calf strain)

Bogdanović had a fantastic season last year, averaging 21.6 points per game, and shooting 41.1% from three-point range in his first year with the Pistons, his fifth NBA team. Unfortunately, the sharp-shooting forward has been injured all season, and won’t be re-evaluated for a few more weeks.

Out — Isaiah Livers (left ankle sprain)

Detroit has quite a logjam in the frontcourt. Former Warriors lottery pick James Wiseman has only found his way onto the court for one game and six minutes, despite neither Bogdanović nor Livers suiting up yet this season. Livers, a second-round pick in 2021, emerged as a quality rotation player last year, his second season.

Out — Joe Harris (right shoulder sprain)

Barring a surprising season from Detroit, Harris seems like someone destined to end the year on a different team. The Brooklyn Nets traded him to the Pistons this offseason to shed salary, with Detroit being thanked with a few draft picks. The 32-year old sharpshooter is off to a slow (and now injured) start to his debut season with Detroit, but he’s a 10-year veteran who is a career 43.6% shooter from deep. Some contending team will likely add him at the deadline.

Out — Monté Morris (right quad strain)

Morris has yet to debut for his new team. Detroit traded him this offseason to provide depth and veteran mentorship to young guards Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, but he’s been injured. He’ll be re-evaluated soon.

Doubtful — Alec Burks (left forearm contusion)

Wiseman isn’t the only former Warrior on the Pistons; they also have Burks, one of the bright spots on an otherwise awful 2019-20 Dubs squad. Burks has been limited to four games this year, but he’s been exceptional off the bench for Detroit, averaging 15.0 points per game and shooting 53.8% from three-point range.

Questionable — Jaden Ivey (illness)

A lottery pick a year ago who won over the hearts of NBA fans on draft day, Ivey is an explosive and incredibly entertaining young guard. Hopefully he’s able to play, because he’s a joy to watch.

Enjoy the game, Dub Nation!