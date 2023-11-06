Preview: Warriors take on Pistons in second game of back to back

The Golden State Warriors have little time to lick their wounds following a defeat last night to their former rival Cleveland Cavaliers, as they’ll be tipping off in a few hours against the Detroit Pistons.

That’s right, the very team they traded former #2 overall draft pick James Wiseman to. Will this be a night of vengeance for Wiseman? And more importantly, will the Warriors avoid having back-to-back losses for the first time this season?

Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers

When: November 6th, 2023 | 4:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Radio: 95.7 The Game

Last night the Warriors got waylaid by the height and length of the Cavs, particularly on the glass where Cleveland had a +10 rebounding advantage. Later today they’ll have to deal with a Pistons team that definitely has some quality play going on at the center position.

Jalen Duren in particular has been a problem, averaging 14.3 points and 11.5 rebounds on 66% shooting from the field.

Here’s what Morten Stig Jenson of Forbes Sports had to say about his strong start to the 2023-2024 campaign:

The Detroit Pistons didn’t enter the 2023-2024 NBA campaign with high expectations. However, given the play of second-year center Jalen Duren, perception of the club that finished dead-last a season ago is on the threshold of changing. Duren, still just 19 years old, has played nothing short of spectacular basketball...He’s been a dominant presence in the paint on both ends of the floor, showed a surprising playmaking element he didn’t have last season, and has taken on a larger offensive role.

Interestingly, Wiseman hasn’t seen much on the floor as a Piston. He’s only played in one game so far, where had four points and four fouls in six minutes. That’s a tough pill to swallow for Wiseman fans in Golden State and the Detroit hopefuls holding out faith that Wiseman will eventually round into a quality asset.

The Warriors will see James Wiseman tomorrow for the first time since the trade. Here are some comments from Klay Thompson and Steph Curry on Wiseman. pic.twitter.com/llnvSbzkyT — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 6, 2023