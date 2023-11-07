Gui Santos contract deals

The Golden State Warriors recently filled their 14th roster spot with a move that is much more exciting than Rudy Gay, Dwight Howard, Rodney McGruder, or any other veteran linked to the team. Instead, the Dubs went with a young and exciting wing, signing 2022 second-round pick Gui Santos to a three-year deal.

Golden State officially announced the news on Tuesday, welcoming Santos to town after buying him out of his contract with Minas, a Brazilian club. Golden State subsequently assigned Santos to the G League, and it’s fair to assume he’ll spend much of the year there. For now he’s probably a glorified two-way contract, but due to his contract situation in Brazil, the Dubs were not allowed to give him a two-way deal.

From Brazil to The Bay!



The Warriors have signed forward Gui Santos. Gui has subsequently been assigned to the team’s G League affiliate, the @GLeagueWarriors. pic.twitter.com/28WBevAgjF — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 7, 2023

Golden State didn’t release contract details for Santos, as is their custom. But we have a report as to what they are. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Santos’ contract includes a mere $75,000 in guaranteed money. It’s a three-year minimum contract, with $75,000 guaranteed in 2023-24, and no money guaranteed for the next two years. So if things aren’t playing out well in Golden State, the Warriors can get off the contract easily.

Due to the CBA, the Warriors are not able to sign free agents to three-year deals, but because Santos was drafted in the second round by Golden State, such a contract was allowed.

It’s worth noting that while Scotto is a respected and trustworthy national NBA analyst, no Warriors beat writers have yet to report or confirm these contract details.