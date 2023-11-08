Warriors News:

"I feel a way about the Thompson twins and Wemby because those guys are making it much harder for me to continue to make All-Defensive teams."



Draymond shows love to this year's rookie class pic.twitter.com/F73Oej9xqH — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 7, 2023

Ausar on his experience defending Steph: "People always say it’s the movement, but he really tries to lull you to sleep. He walks the sideline, looks at the bench, and then you have to run through two screens and it’s like, ‘what just happened?’” — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) November 7, 2023

Moses Moody, SG, Warriors Moody was in and out of the rotation last season before establishing himself as a bit more permanent in the playoff rotation. This season, he’s been more than just a fringy rotation guy, becoming an impactful bench piece for a vastly improved Golden State Warriors second group. Sure, Chris Paul perhaps has something to do with that too, but don’t sleep on Moody’s impact. He’s become a persistent pest on defense, with 14 steals in just 141 minutes, and is shooting his usual high percentage inside the arc; if he can knock down 3s at or above his 36 percent career clip (he’s 9-of-28 thus far), the Warriors really have something in the 21-year-old wing. If anything, the eye test is probably even more encouraging than the numbers, as Moody’s early season has offered a steady supply of winning-type role-player plays.

How on earth did Golden State get TJD at Pick 57? Is what they did even legal? — David H. Jackson-Davis’ agent had an inkling that the Warriors would give him a multiyear deal and that TJD would have a shot at some minutes with the Warriors. So if teams picking ahead of 57 weren’t going to give TJD a multiyear deal, they were told to pass. Which got him to the Warriors. TJD’s agent? James Dunleavy, brother of the Warriors GM.

NBA News:

“What they’re telling me is not consistent with what’s actually happening on the floor,” James said. “When I went for the dunk attempt against Thomas Bryant, he clearly elbowed — like, arm straight across my face. And I asked him for the explanation — well, one of the refs said that he was straight up, hands straight in the air. Two of the refs said they were blocked and they didn’t see it.”

The long-awaited move was completed Tuesday, when Haslem was hired as Miami’s new vice president of basketball development. It comes five months after his 20-year playing career with the Heat ended, the last 16 of those as a team captain. Haslem is one of two players to play for all three of Miami’s NBA title teams, with Dwyane Wade being the other. Haslem had long spoken of joining the Heat front office or ownership group after retirement, and he had been at some practices in recent weeks.

Dillon Brooks seems rather excited to face LeBron James and the Lakers again:



“I’m ready to lock him up.”



Gonna be some fun stuff at Toyota Center tomorrow night. Brooks said he expects to match up against James from the opening tip. pic.twitter.com/xS0aUWg6vI — Michael Shapiro (@mshap2) November 7, 2023

Golden State didn’t release contract details for Santos, as is their custom. But we have a report as to what they are. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Santos’ contract includes a mere $75,000 in guaranteed money. It’s a three-year minimum contract, with $75,000 guaranteed in 2023-24, and no money guaranteed for the next two years. So if things aren’t playing out well in Golden State, the Warriors can get off the contract easily. Due to the CBA, the Warriors are not able to sign free agents to three-year deals, but because Santos was drafted in the second round by Golden State, such a contract was allowed.

More than individual defense, the Pistons needs to be connected and synergistic. That hasn’t been the case for them so far — and the Warriors took advantage of it in the first half of their win against them. The Pistons were without Duren and opted to play a base coverage of drop against ball screens, handoffs, and off-ball wide pindowns. With Marvin Bagley III as their starting center and James Wiseman as his backup, their ability to diversify their coverages became much more limited — and drop was pretty much their only option save for perhaps Steph Curry.

