Preview: Warriors take on defending champ Nuggets in Denver

No Jamal Murray or Draymond Green, but plenty of fireworks await.

By Daniel Hardee
Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors - Game Five Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The last two NBA champions are from the Western Conference, and tonight they collide in an early season pop quiz on who is figuring out things faster. The defending champion Denver Nuggets welcome the 2022 champion Golden State Warriors to Colorado for a gentlemanly clash of the titans.

Denver won their first NBA title in franchise history last season, a crowning achievement for their two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and a a watershed moment for an organization that’s always had a raucous, dedicated fanbase. That (and the high altitude) make for one of the most intense homecourt advantages in the NBA. Meanwhile the Dubs are working on their fifth title of the Stephen Curry era (a 2x MVP in his own right), and to do so they’ll have to embrace their road warrior spirit from championships past.

Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets

When: November 8th, 2023 | 7:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN

Radio: 95.7 The Game

The Nuggets are currently 7-1 for the season, undefeated in five games at home. Meanwhile the Dubs are 6-2, with a robust 5-1 record away from their fortress in Chase Center. The Warriors will get a break with Denver’s star guard Jamal Murray out for this game with a right hamstring strain, but on the flip side the Warriors will be missing their star defender Draymond Green, which is a major problem when dealing with Jokic.

Denver’s superstar center dominated the NBA Finals last year, averaging 30 points, 14 rebounds, and 7 assists against a strong Miami Heat defense. This year he’s averaging about 28-13-8, dominant per usual.

The Warriors will probably use a healthy amount of Kevon Looney on the Joker today, but no man guards a monster like that alone. I expect the Warriors to experiment with different ways of hassling the big fella, but one of those ways will have to be attacking Jokic in space on the other end.

Fortunately the Warriors have two generational point guards who can put Jokic in some compromising positions in pick-and-rolls and switches. Curry is averaging a hair under 31 points per game this season on 53% shooting from the field, and a ridiculous 47% from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile Paul has been orchestrating Golden State’s offense well as a reserve, averaging nearly 8 assists per game as he carves up the defenses with his dribbling prowess and high IQ.

