How to watch Warriors at Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors end their four-game road trip with tonight’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets. The game will be played at 7:00 PM PT in Denver and can be watched on ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

After losing their first road game of the season against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State bounced back nicely with a 120-109 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Despite it being their second night of a back-to-back, the Warriors finished the game strong with a 37-point fourth quarter. Stephen Curry led the team with a game-high 34 points, while Chris Paul broke out of his shooting slump, scoring 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field.

"I probably ain't shot it this bad in 18 years, so I like my chances."



Chris Paul hopes his strong game from the field is sign of things to come pic.twitter.com/opNL8E4ZmO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 7, 2023

What to watch for tonight:

Tonight’s matchup against the defending NBA champions will be a challenging one for the Warriors. Denver’s 7-1 record is the best in the NBA, and their reigning NBA Finals MVP, Nikola Jokic, continues to show why he should be considered the best basketball player in the world. The Nuggets’ big man is averaging 28.4 points per game, 12.9 rebounds, and 8.4 assists. Although he will be without his starting point guard Jamal Murray, Jokic remains a problem for the Warriors, especially in the absence of Dubs’ defensive captain, Draymond Green.

Draymond Green is out tonight. Personal reasons. Gary Payton II is questionable. Illness. Warriors are closing out a difficult road stretch in Denver. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 8, 2023

Due to their lack of size, the Warriors will have to rely on the shot-making abilities of their perimeter players. Curry’s ability to expose opposing big men by forcing them to guard him on the perimeter is an advantage no other team has against the Nuggets. This will be critical to Golden State’s success tonight as they attempt to make Jokic work hard on the defensive end of the floor

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney

Nuggets: Reggie Jackson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

How to watch Regular Season Game #9

Who: Golden State Warriors (6 - 2) at Denver Nuggets (7 - 1)

When: Wednesday, November 8th, at 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

TV: ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)