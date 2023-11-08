 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Warriors at Nuggets

Golden State basketball is on the way! Come join our game thread and chat about tonight’s matchup here.

By Ricko Mendoza
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors end their four-game road trip with tonight’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets. The game will be played at 7:00 PM PT in Denver and can be watched on ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

After losing their first road game of the season against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State bounced back nicely with a 120-109 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Despite it being their second night of a back-to-back, the Warriors finished the game strong with a 37-point fourth quarter. Stephen Curry led the team with a game-high 34 points, while Chris Paul broke out of his shooting slump, scoring 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field.

What to watch for tonight:

Tonight’s matchup against the defending NBA champions will be a challenging one for the Warriors. Denver’s 7-1 record is the best in the NBA, and their reigning NBA Finals MVP, Nikola Jokic, continues to show why he should be considered the best basketball player in the world. The Nuggets’ big man is averaging 28.4 points per game, 12.9 rebounds, and 8.4 assists. Although he will be without his starting point guard Jamal Murray, Jokic remains a problem for the Warriors, especially in the absence of Dubs’ defensive captain, Draymond Green.

Due to their lack of size, the Warriors will have to rely on the shot-making abilities of their perimeter players. Curry’s ability to expose opposing big men by forcing them to guard him on the perimeter is an advantage no other team has against the Nuggets. This will be critical to Golden State’s success tonight as they attempt to make Jokic work hard on the defensive end of the floor

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney

Nuggets: Reggie Jackson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

How to watch Regular Season Game #9

Who: Golden State Warriors (6 - 2) at Denver Nuggets (7 - 1)

When: Wednesday, November 8th, at 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

TV: ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Golden State of Mind Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Golden State Warriors news from Golden State of Mind