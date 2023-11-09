Warriors News:

Steph reacts to the non-goaltending call in the fourth quarter pic.twitter.com/yKjx88MxJz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 9, 2023

"I'm used to it."



Steve Kerr shares his thoughts on the non-goaltend call pic.twitter.com/EvItKfkFE0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 9, 2023

Jackson-Davis on a night where the Warriors didn’t have their small-ball center in Green, essentially was the Warriors’ backup center. That’s an crucial spot, especially when going against Jokic. Jackson-Davis’ advanced readiness as a four-year college player is a luxury for Kerr to lean on and has helped the young center early in his rookie year. One of the only downsides to Jackson-Davis’ game in the early portion of the season has been some struggles at the free throw line. He came into the day 4 of 9 on free throws, but hit two straight in the third quarter to give the Warriors their first lead since it was 2-0. Jackson-Davis’ 18 minutes were his most this season in a game that wasn’t a blowout. He delivered, too, giving the Warriors eight points and two rebounds, showing why he should stick in the rotation.

"I just made a play I thought was the right one. We'll live with that shot."



Steph breaks down his thought process on the potential game-tying shot pic.twitter.com/nKGOlFokgg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 9, 2023

“That’s my guy, man,” Kuminga said of his new mentor. “Telling me where I need to be on the floor. Telling me places where I need to be to get my shit going. Just small instructions, man. Small details.” Other Warriors have also appreciated Paul’s tutelage. “[Paul is] somebody that knows how to relay his message to everybody,” Kevon Looney told me last month. “He’s good at knowing when to say things and knowing how to hold guys accountable and different things like that. It’s good to have two guys like that. Draymond always been the guy, but that’s putting a lot on him that he’ll be the only guy yelling at us, so he’s got somebody else that’s with a résumé like his and just backing that same message, makes everything make more sense.”

Steve Kerr is more than content with Warriors' 6-3 record to start the season pic.twitter.com/kAwU6M5R9U — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 9, 2023

He didn’t have the shooting night he wanted, but you could tell every time he had the ball they were all committing guys to him,” Allen said of Beal. “It really stretches out the defense. ... He was really creating a lot of openings, a lot of space for the other guys on the floor.” This was also Beal’s first time playing alongside superstar Kevin Durant, who finished with 25 points on 7-of-16 shooting and nine assists in 42 minutes. “Just somebody else the defense is scared of,” Durant said. “Somebody who can score at all three levels. Brad going downhill is a problem. So, as much as we can get him going downhill and also just setting him up in iso so he can beat his man will be great for us. Tonight, he just got his feet wet. He’s on a restriction minute-wise, but as he comes off of that he’s going to be more and more confident. We’ve just got to give him the ball more.”

GIANNIS EJECTED AFTER STARE DOWN pic.twitter.com/ue53QFjjOT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 9, 2023

ESPN Sources: Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray will be likely sidelined for the remainder of the month because of his right hamstring strain. pic.twitter.com/yfdxUZ5bkK — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 8, 2023

Andrew Wiggins 29 minutes, 11 points, 5 rebounds, 1 turnover, 3 fouls, 4-for-13 shooting, 0-for-3 threes, 3-for-4 free throws, 37.3% TS, -6 Welp. I’m not entirely sure where the cutoff between “Wiggins is having a tough start to the season” and “we should be really worried about Wiggins” is, but I’m fairly certain we’re on the bridge from the former to the latter. Wiggins continues to step it up on the glass, which is great to see. He kept a lot of possessions alive even when he didn’t get credit for the rebound, and it was his fourth consecutive game with at least five boards ... after having just 11 rebounds, total, over his first five games. He had some really good defensive possessions, and with Green and Payton out, he played his season high in minutes and found himself in the closing lineup for the first time this year. But there was certainly a lot more to dislike than to like. He continues to play with zero urgency, settling for shots that amount to a shoulder shrug. While he has had some great on-ball defense at times this year, his overall defensive game is a step behind what we’ve grown accustomed to. 231 minutes into the season and Wiggins still has just six assists and one steal. He’s shooting 38-for-99 from the field, and just 3-for-20 from deep. There are some bad performances that you don’t worry about. Chris Paul’s poor shooting to start the season strikes me as one of them. I don’t think this is one of them. Grade: C-

“The Draymond Green Rule is only a rule when Draymond Green is delivering...cool,” Green posted on Instagram, adding an emoji that could best be interepreted as “Meh.” While some fans, by which we mean, fans of teams the Warriors have defeated in the playoffs, were incensed at how much slack the officials gave Green was he was complaining to them last in their game Friday, this “free kick” rule is certainly more trouble. (Side note: Wanting game-changing technical fouls in the final seconds of a game because someone was talking is classic Hall Monitor behavior.)

