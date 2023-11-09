Andre Iguodala named NBPA executive director, for now at least

No one expected Andre Iguodala to have a quiet retirement. Even before officially announcing his retirement a few days before the start of the 2023-24 NBA season, Iguodala had already jumped head first into the podcast game, become deeply involved in Bay Area tech investments, and secured his spot in the ownership group for Bay FC, an expansion NWSL team.

And now he’s adding organizing to his list of job duties. On Thursday, it was announced that Iguodala would be replacing Tamika Tremaglio as executive director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), which is the union for NBA players. But it’s a little unclear what the role actually is.

The news was first broken by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, who reported that Iguodala is set to be named the new executive director, with Tremaglio stepping down.

Just In: Four-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala is expected to be named the new executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, replacing Tamika Tremaglio who is stepping down, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/FMuIHnTvtB — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 9, 2023

A few minutes later, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported similar — but critically different — news, saying that Iguodala is merely the acting executive director, and that a formal search will be conducted to find Tremaglio’s replacement.

A formal search is expected to commence for Tremaglio’s successor as NBPA executive director, sources said. https://t.co/0tEUFZvz7O — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 9, 2023

It seems clear that Iguodala is, for the time being at least, the executive director. It’s just unclear if it’s an interim role that he’ll soon give up, an interim role before he’s formally hired, or a permanent role. Stay tuned.

Iguodala’s involvement shouldn’t be surprising. He’s always been a very vocal advocate for players, and in 2019 was elected for a four-year term as vice president of the NBPA, working alongside with — you guessed it — president Chris Paul. He has also served as vice president of the NBPA’s executive committee.

Good on you, Andre.

