 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Andre Iguodala named NBPA executive director, for now at least

Some questions remain, however.

By Brady Klopfer Updated
/ new
Andre Iguodala shooting a shot in warmups. John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

No one expected Andre Iguodala to have a quiet retirement. Even before officially announcing his retirement a few days before the start of the 2023-24 NBA season, Iguodala had already jumped head first into the podcast game, become deeply involved in Bay Area tech investments, and secured his spot in the ownership group for Bay FC, an expansion NWSL team.

And now he’s adding organizing to his list of job duties. On Thursday, it was announced that Iguodala would be replacing Tamika Tremaglio as executive director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), which is the union for NBA players. But it’s a little unclear what the role actually is.

The news was first broken by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, who reported that Iguodala is set to be named the new executive director, with Tremaglio stepping down.

A few minutes later, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported similar — but critically different — news, saying that Iguodala is merely the acting executive director, and that a formal search will be conducted to find Tremaglio’s replacement.

It seems clear that Iguodala is, for the time being at least, the executive director. It’s just unclear if it’s an interim role that he’ll soon give up, an interim role before he’s formally hired, or a permanent role. Stay tuned.

Iguodala’s involvement shouldn’t be surprising. He’s always been a very vocal advocate for players, and in 2019 was elected for a four-year term as vice president of the NBPA, working alongside with — you guessed it — president Chris Paul. He has also served as vice president of the NBPA’s executive committee.

Good on you, Andre.

Disclaimer: SB Nation has a partnership with Andre Iguodala’s Point Forward Podcast.

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Golden State of Mind Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Golden State Warriors news from Golden State of Mind