Preview: Smallball Warriors face Rudy Gobert’s Timberwolves

Are the Golden State Warriors the greatest 26-24 team in NBA history? I guess the best way to prove it might be to win their next game to become 27-24?? That’s the nature of a season alternating between maddening lows and giddy highs and the reigning, defending, undisputed, heavyweight champions of the basketball world.

Next up on their journey? WAIT A MINUTE, THAT’S RUDY GOBERT’S MUSIC!

February 1st, 2023 | 5:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

I’m not sure at what point the Utah Jazz realized that their fever dream of winning an NBA championship with the 7-foot-1 giant was an impossible reality. He had 9 seasons in Salt Lake City, amassing impressive awards like 4 All-NBA selections, three Defensive Player of the Year trophies, and three All-Star appearances.

Gobert got more DPOY’s than Duncan, Draymond and Garnett combined pic.twitter.com/MT77fwwtdy — K.C. (@Not___KC) June 10, 2021

And yet, in the playoffs the defensive dynamo couldn’t affect games at the level the Jazz faithful hoped for. When teams went small to spread the floor, Gobert found himself way out on the perimeter getting burnt by speedier ballhandlers. On the other end of the floor, Gobert didn’t do much to punish the smaller defenders, basically giving opponent’s free passes to play shooter-heavy lineups with no real consequences.

Rudy Gobert HAS to convert this bunny pic.twitter.com/YMpUCCcGfH — Jackson Lloyd (@JacksonLloydNBA) April 19, 2022

Thank goodness for fresh starts, eh? Gobert was traded to Minnesota in the offseason and his new team is 27-26. Check out this wonderful prose about how Gobert is helping the Wolves from Jim Souhan of the Star Tribune:

“Rudy Gobert is as awkward as a blind date.

He shoots free throws as if competing in the shot put. He may lead the league in taking knuckles to the nose. He frequently flails, throwing his arms into the air while begging for a foul call.

Wolves guards have learned not to throw the ball to him on the run, or anywhere that requires him to be nimble. Like most of the court.

His awkwardness on the court is compounded by the awkwardness of his predicament. He joined a winning team that dealt half its roster and draft capital for him, requiring the remaining Wolves to adapt to new offensive and defensive schemes organized around the newcomer.

And, like his team, he is steadily becoming a force.”

“Rudy Gobert clogs up the lane so Ant can’t dunk anymore”



Rudy Gobert:

pic.twitter.com/lVot6Svlmr — Cooper (@CoopCarlson) January 31, 2023

And just like that, we’ve got somebody else to believe in the big fella! We’ll see how he does against a team notoriously void of available minutes for giant centers: the Golden State Warriors. UNLEASH JAMES WISEMAN!