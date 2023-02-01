The Golden State Warriors are headed to their middle stop of a three-game road trip, as they’re preparing to visit the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight at 5:00 p.m. PT.

And the Dubs are, thankfully, healthy once more. Just a few weeks after having an injury report nearly as long as the list of available players, the Warriors report has been pretty sparse in the last few games. Let’s keep it that way.

Here’s the full injury report.

Warriors

Out — Andre Iguodala (right hip soreness)

Iguodala is the only player on the Warriors injury report, and it’s his ninth straight absence after playing in three games at the start of the month ... his first three of the season. But if you think he’s done, well ... he doesn’t!

Timberwolves

Out — Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf strain)

It’s been a tough year for Towns, a three-time All-Star and one of the best offensive centers in NBA history. The previously indestructible KAT — who played all 82 games in each of his first three seasons — has been hit by injuries, and has only played in 21 games. He hasn’t played in over two months, and has the lowest point per game average (20.8) since his rookie season in 2015-16.

Out — Jordan McLaughlin (left calf strain)

KAT isn’t the only Wolves player to be out with a calf strain, as it’s also sidelined McLaughlin, a fourth-year point guard who hasn’t played since December 9.

Questionable — Rudy Gobert (right groin soreness)

Minny raised a lot of eyebrows when they sent a significant draft pick package to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Gobert, an All-Star center ... since they already had an All-Star center. So far the two-center experiment hasn’t gone according to plan. Gobert is averaging his fewest points per game (13.4) since 2015-16, his fewest rebounds per game (11.8) since 2017-18, and his fewest blocks per game (1.3) since his rookie year in 2013-14. The Wolves, an upstart team a year ago, are just 27-26, and have gone 10-11 when Gobert and Towns both play.

Still, Minnesota is much better with him than without him, and whether or not he can play in this game is a massive factor.

Questionable — Taurean Prince (left ankle sprain)

Prince has been hit hard by injuries this year as well, and has only played in 29 of the team’s 53 games. He’s having a super solid year off the bench though, and is shooting 42.1% on threes.

Enjoy the game, and go Dubs!