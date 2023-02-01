How to watch Warriors at Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors take on the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night. The game will be played at 5:00 PM PT in Minneapolis and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors are riding a three-game winning streak after they beat the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night, 128-120. The Timberwolves, meanwhile, are looking to rebound after having their own three-game winning streak snapped in a 118-111 loss to the Sacramento Kings. This will be the second matchup between the Warriors and Timberwolves this season after they played the first time on Nov. 27, 2022 – a game resulting in a 137-114 Warriors victory.

Tonight’s matchup will be the first night of a back-to-back for the Warriors. The team is expected to have their usual starters available for this one as they look to further solidify themselves in the middling Western Conference standings where they currently hold the fifth seed.

Golden State will have to do so against a Minnesota team which holds the eighth seed at a record of 27-26. They rank 20th in offensive rating, 12th in defensive rating, and 15th in net rating. Their leading scorer is Anthony Edwards who is averaging 24.9 points per game this season.

The Warriors will have their hands full with the Edwards matchup, however Golden State forward Andrew Wiggins should be up for the task as he looks to have regained his pre-injury form during Monday’s game. It will also be a revenge game for Wiggins who returns to Minnesota after being traded to Golden State in 2020, so look for him to have a little something extra in this one.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green

Timberwolves: D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Kyle Anderson, Rudy Gobert

Regular Season Game #51

Who: Golden State Warriors (26 - 24) at Minnesota Timberwolves (27 - 26)

When: 5:00 p.m. PT

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)