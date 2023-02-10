Good Morning Dub Nation,

The NBA Trade Deadline has come and gone with several massive moves taking place that could change the entire landscape of the league this season. The Golden State Warriors were among those who got in on yesterday’s action as they traded third-year center James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons for five second-round picks which were later rerouted to bring back Warriors’ fan favorite, Gary Payton II.

PISTONS receive: James Wiseman

HAWKS receive: Saddiq Bey

WARRIORS receive: five second-round picks

***

WARRIORS receive: Gary Payton II

TRAIL BLAZERS receive: five future second-round picks

As for the rest of the league, the Brooklyn Nets were the team that truly got the trade deadline madness started after their two deals involving disgruntled superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Irving was sent to the Dallas Mavericks, while Durant was sent to the Phoenix Suns in a late night move that shocked the NBA world.

MAVERICKS receive: Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris

NETS receive: Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, future first-round pick & two second-round picks

***

SUNS receive: Kevin Durant, TJ Warren

NETS receive: Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four first-round picks

In between these two Brooklyn trades was a three-team mega deal headlined by Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook leaving Los Angeles for a package of D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Malik Beasley.

JAZZ receive: Russell Westbrook, future first-round pick

LAKERS receive: D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt

TIMBERWOLVES receive: Mike Conley Jr., Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, three future second-round picks

Not to be outdone by their in-town rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers also made a couple of trades themselves — boosting their back court with guards Eric Gordon and Bones Hyland while adding a quality back-up big man in Mason Plumlee.

GRIZZLIES receive: Luke Kennard

CLIPPERS receive: Eric Gordon, three second-round picks

ROCKETS receive: John Wall, Danny Green and 2023 first-round pick swap (from Clippers)

***

CLIPPERS receive: Bones Hyland

NUGGETS receive: two future second-round picks.

***

CLIPPERS receive: Mason Plumlee

HORNETS receive: Reggie Jackson, 2028 second-round pick

There were several players who were rumored to be on the Warriors’ radar throughout the trade season. Here are where some of them landed after the dust settled on Thursday’s deadline.

76ERS receive: Jalen McDaniels

TRAIL BLAZERS receive: Matisse Thybulle

***

RAPTORS receive: Jakob Poetl

SPURS receive: Khem Birch, future first-round pick and two second-round picks

***

NETS receive: five second-round picks

BUCKS receive: Jae Crowder

With the trade deadline over, the final remaining way teams will be able to make upgrades to their roster is through the buyout market. With several players included in deadline deals expected to be bought out, the market should be robust — especially for team like Golden State which may be looking to add some additional front court depth if the right player becomes available.

Thursday’s trades officially bring an end to the Wiseman era in Golden State. Although his time in the Bay Area was disappointing, the move should give him a fresh opportunity to jumpstart his career in Detroit. That being said, Warriors’ fans will happily welcome back the return of Gary Payton II in his place. Enjoy the weekend Dub Nation!