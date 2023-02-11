How to watch Warriors vs. Lakers

The Golden State Warriors tip-off a primetime home matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. The game will be played at 5:30 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ABC.

The Warriors enter tonight’s game hoping to bounce back after Thursday’s 125-122 road defeat against the Portland Trail Blazers. Meanwhile, the Lakers come into this game looking to end a three-game losing streak after they most recently lost to the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday night, 115-106. The last time these two teams played each other was during the first game of the season, as Golden State beat Los Angeles by a score of 123-109.

Tonight’s game was originally set to feature two of the league’s biggest stars in Stephen Curry and LeBron James. However, injuries continue to plague both players as Curry remains out until after the All-Star Break with a lower leg injury, while James – who became the all-time scoring leader on Tuesday night — will miss his second game in a row due to an ankle injury.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is out tonight against Golden State Warriors due to an ankle injury. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 11, 2023

It’s been a hectic week for both teams after they shuffled their rosters during Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline. The Warriors most recently secured a trade for fan favorite Gary Payton II, however, the move is currently in jeopardy after a physical revealed him to be more injured than Portland allegedly disclosed during negotiations. On the other hand, Los Angeles pulled off a big trade of their own, shipping out guard Russell Westbrook in exchange for a package of players headlined by former Minnesota Timberwolves point guard, D’Angelo Russell.

While Golden State will have to wait and see what happens with Payton, Los Angeles will have several of their new players available for tonight’s game. The Warriors tend to shine during Saturday night primetime games, so hopefully they’ll be able to slow down the excitement of the Lakers revamped roster as they look to add another win to their 21-6 record at the Chase Center.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Lakers: D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Anthony Davis

Regular Season Game #56

Who: Golden State Warriors (28 - 27) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (25 - 31)

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ABC (available on fuboTV)