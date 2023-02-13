Good Morning Dub Nation,

The past week has been a hectic one for the Golden State Warriors. It began with the lower leg injury to star guard Stephen Curry, and it ended with the team finally going through with their big trade deadline move — officially bringing back fan favorite Gary Payton II to the Bay Area.

The Warriors will go through with the Gary Payton II four-team trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Golden State will not pass Payton's physical exam, sources said, but has decided to move forward with deal that brings back the key 2022 championship piece. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 12, 2023

The trade was agreed upon prior to the deadline but was held up the next day after a physical conducted by the Warriors revealed Payton could miss up to the next three months of the season. The Warriors — hoping Payton’s return would help the team win now — felt that the Blazers did not disclose this information during negotiations, putting the entire deal in jeopardy.

Thursday's four-team deal that sent James Wiseman to Detroit, Saddiq Bey to the Hawks and Gary Payton II to the Warriors is in jeopardy after Payton failed his physical, sources confirmed to @kendra__andrews. https://t.co/0T2MVBfMAW — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 11, 2023

Due to this news, the Warriors did not have Payton available to them during Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Golden State could have really used a spark like Payton off the bench as the team fell just short in yet another frustrating 109-103 loss, bringing them back to .500 with a record of 28-28.

Steve Kerr shares that the Warriors are frustrated with all the close losses pic.twitter.com/jDnjzYnnVo — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 12, 2023

- Draymond on the Warriors' frustration level while stuck around .500 pic.twitter.com/fl2K4hPjJq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 12, 2023

Looking ahead, the Warriors begin a set of back-to-back games starting with tonight’s matchup against the Washington Wizards before getting a week off for the upcoming All-Star Break. The break couldn’t have come any sooner as head coach Steve Kerr sees that the team is in desperate need of nice, long rest both physically and mentally.

Steve Kerr on the looming All-Star break: "I think our guys, like everybody else in the league, need a break." — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) February 12, 2023

