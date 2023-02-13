 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 2/13/23: Warriors are ‘frustrated’ after another close loss brings them back to .500

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web. 

By Ricko Mendoza
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors

Good Morning Dub Nation,

The past week has been a hectic one for the Golden State Warriors. It began with the lower leg injury to star guard Stephen Curry, and it ended with the team finally going through with their big trade deadline move — officially bringing back fan favorite Gary Payton II to the Bay Area.

The trade was agreed upon prior to the deadline but was held up the next day after a physical conducted by the Warriors revealed Payton could miss up to the next three months of the season. The Warriors — hoping Payton’s return would help the team win now — felt that the Blazers did not disclose this information during negotiations, putting the entire deal in jeopardy.

Due to this news, the Warriors did not have Payton available to them during Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Golden State could have really used a spark like Payton off the bench as the team fell just short in yet another frustrating 109-103 loss, bringing them back to .500 with a record of 28-28.

Looking ahead, the Warriors begin a set of back-to-back games starting with tonight’s matchup against the Washington Wizards before getting a week off for the upcoming All-Star Break. The break couldn’t have come any sooner as head coach Steve Kerr sees that the team is in desperate need of nice, long rest both physically and mentally.

