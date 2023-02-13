How to watch Warriors vs. Wizards

The Golden State Warriors will tip-off against the Washington Wizards on Monday night. The game will be played at 7:00 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State is attempting to rebound after a primetime 109-103 defeat against the Los Angeles Lakers brought their losing streak to two games on Saturday night. Meanwhile, Washington finds themselves on the opposite side of things as they’re currently riding a two-game winning streak after beating the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, 127-113.

The Warriors and Wizards already played each other once this season during their Martin Luther King Day matchup on Jan. 16, 2023. The Dubs beat them in that one by a score of 127-118, giving them victories in two out of their past three games against Washington.

Tonight’s game will be the first night of a home-road back-to-back for Golden State before they get the week off for the NBA All Star Break. The team is hoping to string together a couple of wins in order to enter the break with a bit of momentum — something the team has struggled to find as they’ve hovered around a .500 record all season long.

Steve Kerr shares that the Warriors are frustrated with all the close losses pic.twitter.com/jDnjzYnnVo — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 12, 2023

The Warriors will attempt to do so in a matchup with the Wizards who currently rank ninth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 26-29. Washington has gone 7-3 in their last 10 games and had an excellent shooting night which included a 72% effective field goal percentage against the Pacers on Saturday. Former All-Star guard Bradley Beal led the way with 32 points and narrowly trails Washington’s current leading scorer, Kristaps Porzingis (22.6), with 22.5 points per game this season.

The Warriors have been snake-bitten by absurd shooting nights from opposing teams this season. With one of the best shooters in the league in Beal making his way to the Chase Center, look for the Warriors to put an extra emphasis on their perimeter defense tonight.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Wizards: Monte Morris, Bradley Beal, Corey Kispert, Daniel Gafford, Kristaps Porzingis

Regular Season Game #57

Who: Golden State Warriors (28 - 28) vs. Washington Wizards (26 - 29)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)