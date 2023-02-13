The Golden State Warriors are getting ready to host the Washington Wizards tonight, in their penultimate game before breaking for the 2023 All-Star Game.

Can the Dubs get back on the horse and grab a win or two in their final games (they play tomorrow night, on the road, against the Los Angeles Clippers)? Soon we’ll find out.

Until then, let’s check out the injury report.

Warriors

Out — Gary Payton II (right adductor soreness)

After sitting next to Bob Myers and Mike Dunleavy Jr. during Saturday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Payton can now sit with his teammates on the bench. The four-team trade, held up after he failed a physical, is now official. But Payton will be a familiar name on the injury report. He’s going to be re-evaluated in a month, with the team hopeful — but unsure — that he can return before the playoffs.

Out — Steph Curry (left superior tib/fib sprain)

Curry is out for the fourth straight game, and it’s not clear when he’ll be back. The Warriors are 8-10 this year in games that he sits.

Out — Andre Iguodala (right hip soreness)

Iguodala will miss his 15th consecutive game, and his 55th out of the 58 that the Warriors have played. Will that stop me from dreaming about how good the Dubs could be defensively if he and Payton return? Absolutely not.

Out — Ryan Rollins (right foot surgery)

In case you missed it, Rollins is out for the year after undergoing surgery.

Available — Andrew Wiggins (right ankle sprain)

Wiggins was listed as questionable on the injury report last night and this morning, but is thankfully good to go. That’s huge for the Warriors.

Wizards

Out — Kyle Kuzma (left ankle sprain)

Bradley Beal (22.5 points per game) may be the Wizards star, and Kristaps Porziņģis (22.6) may be the player making headlines this year, but Kuzma (21.3) is right behind them in the scoring department, while also averaging 7.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Him being out means more defensive attention on Beal and Porziņģis.

Out — Will Barton (not with team)

Barton is in the process of securing a buyout from the Wizards, where he’s been playing fewer than 20 minutes per night, after playing more than 30 minutes per game in each of the last three seasons for a much better Denver Nuggets team. But he hasn’t received the buyout yet, so he’s technically still on the injury report.