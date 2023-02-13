Andrew Wiggins, bench lead Warriors to 135-126 victory over Wizards

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards 135-126 on Monday night, improving to 29-28 on the season.

The Dubs played some of their worst defense of the season in the first quarter, allowing the Wizards to jump out to a 39-29 lead by the end of the first quarter. Washington is far from an elite offensive team, but Golden State was giving them ample easy opportunities to score.

Moses Moody, Ty Jerome, and JaMychal Green helped stabilize the Warriors right the ship in the second quarter, slowing down the Wizards while leading the Dubs on a run of their own. Golden State closed the first half on a 23-8 run, capped off by a buzzer-beating putback from Kevon Looney to give them a 71-66.

Golden State extended their lead to double-digits in the third quarter, toying with the idea of a blowout. But, this Warriors team remains allergic to putting opponents away before the final minutes. Despite trailing by 16 with less than seven minutes left in regulation, the Wizards cut the gap to six points in the final two minutes. Luckily for the Warriors, Donte DiVincenzo knocked down an open three from the right wing with less than 40 seconds remaining that put the game out of reach.

Draymond Green struggled with foul trouble throughout the game and finished with just 4 points, 6 assists, and 0 rebounds in less than 24 minutes of action. With their defensive anchor struggling, Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins had his best performance since returning from his months long hiatus. Wiggins recorded 29 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists with a game-high +21 plus/minus. Klay Thompson also scored 27 points on 10-for-21 shooting from the field.

DiVincenzo led the Warriors bench scorers with 17 points, but was far from the only notable bench contributor. JaMychal Green was 5-for-5 from the field (4-for-4 from three) with 14 points and 5 rebounds in 15 minutes. Ty Jerome also added 9 points and 7 assists.

The Warriors will have a quick turnaround before their next game, facing off against the Los Angeles Clippers tomorrow night at 7:00 PM Pacific.