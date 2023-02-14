Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors came through with a big victory on Monday night as they beat the Washington Wizards, 135-126. It was the perfect jolt of energy that the team needed to break their two-game losing streak as they prepare for tonight’s final game before the upcoming All-Star Break. The good news is that unlike previous back-to-backs this season, Warriors guard Klay Thompson anticipates being available for Tuesday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers — marking the first time that he will play in both nights of a back-to-back since suffering his leg injuries a couple of years ago.

Klay expects to play tomorrow night in L.A. pic.twitter.com/YRdbzM9r3u — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 14, 2023

Steve Kerr hopes Klay will be able to play in tomorrow's game against the Clippers pic.twitter.com/WGye6JQ74V — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 14, 2023

As for Monday’s game itself, Andrew Wiggins was the star of the night as the team found consistent success by getting him going in the low post. Wiggins was able to feast on a Wizards team deficient in capable wing defenders as he finished the night with 29 points, seven rebounds, and four assists on 12-of-23 shooting from the field. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr referred to Monday’s performance as Wiggins’ “best game” since returning from injury.

Steve Kerr says Wiggs played his best game since his return from a lengthy absence pic.twitter.com/eRn81M2E1m — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 14, 2023

Aside from Wiggins, several other Warriors graded out well in what was an overall great team performance. Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green had a hot shooting night as the duo combined to make nine threes on 12 attempts from deep. Two-way player Ty Jerome played like a savvy veteran — controlling the pace of the game, organizing the offense, and scoring the ball when the opportunities were available to him. Golden State’s bench unit was critical to Monday’s victory as DiVincenzo acknowledges they needed to play better after all the noise they heard in the beginning of the season.

Donte says the Dubs' bench heard all the critics at the beginning of the season



Warriors Postgame Live is airing right now on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming here: https://t.co/bmYQcf4Z63 pic.twitter.com/CPBR15kUSS — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 14, 2023

The win brings the Warriors back above .500 with a record of 29-28. They currently hold the ninth seed in the Western Conference standings and will hopefully carry some momentum going into the All-Star break after Tuesday night’s game against the Clippers.

