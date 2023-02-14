How to watch Warriors at Clippers

The Golden State Warriors will play the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night in their final game before this week’s All-Star Break. The game will be played at 7:00 PM PT in Los Angeles and can be watched on TNT and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State bounced back nicely last night, defeating the Washington Wizards in a much needed 135-126 victory. The Clippers, on the other hand, are losers of two straight, suffering their most recent loss last Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks, 119-106.

The Warriors currently own a two-game winning streak over the Clippers and have won four out of their last five dating back to last season. They beat them earlier this season during their latest matchup on Nov. 23, 2022 in a game which resulted in a 124-107 Dubs victory.

Tonight’s game will be the second night of a back-to-back for the Warriors. The team usually finds themselves undermanned in these situations due to load management, however, this time around, they are expecting to have guard Klay Thompson available to play for them in his first back-to-back since 2019.

Klay expects to play tomorrow night in L.A. pic.twitter.com/YRdbzM9r3u — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 14, 2023

Unfortunately, they will be without forward Andrew Wiggins, a disappointing update given he is coming off his best game of the season last night.

Klay Thompson isn't on tonight's injury report against the Clippers. Cleared to play in his first back-to-back since 2019. Andrew Wiggins is out due to personal reasons. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 14, 2023

Golden State could use all the firepower they can get as they take on a Clippers team that ranks tenth in defensive rating across the league. Although the Clippers may not seem as formidable as they have been in years past, they still have star wings Kawhi Leonard and Paul George who are capable of wreaking havoc on both sides of the floor at any moment. Look for Golden State to rise to the challenge in this one, as a big win will give them some much needed momentum entering the break.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Clippers: Terance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac

Regular Season Game #58

Who: Golden State Warriors (29 - 28) at Los Angeles Clippers (31 - 28)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: TNT and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)