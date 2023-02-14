Kawhi Leonard scores 33, leads Clippers past Warriors in 134-124 victory

The Golden State Warriors fell to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, losing the second half of a back-to-back 134-124.

Perhaps lacking energy in the second half of a back-to-back, the Warriors got off to a slow start, falling behind 21-11. The Dubs prioritized attacking the interior, and found their way to the free-throw line 19 times in the first half. They slowly closed the gap early in the second quarter before they took a 48-46 lead on a corner three by Jordan Poole with 5:41 left in the first half.

Warriors at the half @ LAC



Possessions: 45

ORTG: 144.4

DRTG: 132.6



Dubs are +6 in paint points (26-20). They've also taken 19 free throws to the Clippers' 7. Also 8-of-18 (44.4%) on threes.



Inside-out approach >>>>>> outside-in — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) February 15, 2023

After trailing 65-61 at the half, Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George took things into their own hands to start the third quarter, scoring their team’s first 15 points in the second half, sparking an explosive quarter. Los Angeles scored 44 points in the third quarter, and had a 105-93 leading heading into the fourth.

The Clippers quickly extended their lead to 15 points early in the fourth quarter and never looked back. Unable to cut the lead to single digits, the Warriors slowly accepted their defeat.

Leonard led the Clippers with 33 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists on 12-for-17 shooting from the field. Norman Powell added 24 points while George recorded 20 points and 8 assists.

For the Warriors, every starter finished in double figures. Poole led the way with 28 points and 6 assists on 10-for-20 shooting from the field. Klay Thompson was second on the team with 18 points while Jonathan Kuminga led the bench with 16 points and 6 rebounds. Ty Jerome had another solid outing off the bench as well, scoring 11 points and finishing with a +2 plus/minus. Draymond Green recorded 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists.

The Warriors will stay in Los Angeles for a couple more days, facing the Lakers on Thursday.