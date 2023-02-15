Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors were hoping to enter the All-Star Break on a two-game winning streak, but that was not the case on Tuesday night after they lost to the Los Angeles Clippers, 134-124. Their record now stands at a middling 29-29 going into the break as the sense of urgency rises for a team desperately searching for a way out of their own mediocrity.

“It’s now or never.”



Draymond explains how crucial it is for the Warriors to collectively play good defense following the All-Star break pic.twitter.com/at11zQIwz4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 15, 2023

"We feel like we could be better."



- Steve Kerr on his assessment of the Warriors' season so far pic.twitter.com/6HxbTtM5L7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 15, 2023

Golden State’s record is reflective of their inconsistent play this season. They’ve shown to be capable of beating — or at least putting up a decent fight — against some of the best teams in the league; however, they’ve also suffered several terrible losses against some of the worst teams in the league.

Warriors will enter the All-Star break with a profile very representative of their play this season.



-Record: 29-29

-Points scored: 6,878

-Points against: 6,873

-Offensive ranking: 14th

-Defensive ranking: 15th

-Seed: 9th — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 15, 2023

Last night’s game was another example of this as they held a four-point lead at halftime against a good Clippers team that is the fifth seed in the Western Conference standings. The lead disappeared in the second half, and specifically the third quarter after the Warriors were outscored 44-28.

Performances across the team were mostly average, but one of the few bright spots was Draymond Green who finished with a perfect shooting night — scoring 15 points on 6-of-6 shooting from the field including one three-pointer. Although Green performed admirably on the offensive side of the ball, the Warriors lost this game because of their defense. During his postgame press conference, Green urged everyone on the team to accept the challenge of being collectively better on that side of the floor.

I asked Warriors forward Draymond Green what goes into building the collective defensive will they need to turn things around pic.twitter.com/H3AtaxMFuO — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) February 15, 2023

As the Warriors officially enter the All-Star Break today, the team will get some much needed mental and physical rest before ramping things back up for their February 23rd matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

