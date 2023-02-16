Good Morning Dub Nation,
As the Golden State Warriors prepare themselves for the second half of the season, an interesting buyout market option just became available. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, five-time All-Star Kevin Love is finalizing a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Kevin Love are finalizing a contract buyout, sources tell me and @ByJasonLloyd.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 16, 2023
Full details at @TheAthletic, including an Eastern Conference playoff contender expected to emerge as a suitor for Love: https://t.co/oyvrEdjsNe
After playing in Cleveland for the past nine seasons, Love found himself out of the team’s nightly rotation in recent weeks – partially due to his struggles on the court as he continues to recover from a thumb injury suffered earlier this season. In an effort to give the 15-year veteran an opportunity at more playing time, the two sides agreed to a buyout, allowing Love the freedom to choose his next destination for the rest of the season.
The Miami Heat were the only team mentioned as potential suiters for Love in the report from The Athletic — citing the team’s free roster spot and reported interest in a reserve big man as the main factors. Miami also has a pair of exceptions that would allow them to pay Love a bit more than other teams around the league.
Love has been among the popular buyout market names linked to the Warriors since the trade deadline. The fit is obvious as he would provide Golden State with some much-needed front court depth – one of the roster’s biggest weaknesses this season. Adding to that, General manager Bob Myers has expressed interest in looking for additional big man depth as long as the fit is aligned with the coaching staff.
At 34-years-old, Love is averaging 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and shooting 35.4% from three in 20 minutes per game. Combining that with his high basketball IQ and above-average passing skills, Love would potentially fill the backup small ball stretch five role that the team has been missing since Otto Porter Jr.’s departure this past offseason.
Golden State has an open roster spot available if they would like to make the move for Love. They have shown interest in him in the past, and not to mention, he is also childhood friends with Warriors guard Klay Thompson. If adding the veteran big man is a possibility, Golden State would be smart to look into it.
Here are the rest of today’s stories:
In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:
- Klay Thompson: ‘I still love our chances to repeat’
- Best bets for final ESPN games before All-Star break
- The Warriors are a ‘middle of the pack team’ entering the All-Star Break
- The 17-4 third-quarter run that spelled doom for the Warriors
- Player grades: Warriors vs. Clippers
Other Warriors News:
- Potential Dubs fit Love reportedly finalizing Cavs buyout (NBC Sports Bay Area)
- Patrick Baldwin Jr. sustains apparent left leg injury in Santa Cruz game (NBC Sports Bay Area)
- Bob Myers takes stock of mediocre Warriors at All-Star break (95.7 The Game)
- Steve Kerr talks Wiseman-GP2 trade, Warriors at All-Star break (95.7 The Game)
- NBA Rumors: Warriors ‘Really Wanted’ Alex Caruso in Deadline Trade with Bulls (Bleacher Report)
NBA News:
- Cavaliers, Kevin Love finalizing contract buyout; Heat to emerge as suitor: Sources (The Athletic)
- Kawhi Leonard Is Back—and the NBA Should Be Petrified (The Ringer)
- Sixers’ Embiid: Health a concern, All-Star Game no certainty (ESPN)
- The (early) Kyrie Irving-Luka Dončić days, and why the Mavs must make this work (The Athletic)
- Keep the Dunk Contest Weird (New York Times)
Loading comments...