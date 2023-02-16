Good Morning Dub Nation,

As the Golden State Warriors prepare themselves for the second half of the season, an interesting buyout market option just became available. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, five-time All-Star Kevin Love is finalizing a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After playing in Cleveland for the past nine seasons, Love found himself out of the team’s nightly rotation in recent weeks – partially due to his struggles on the court as he continues to recover from a thumb injury suffered earlier this season. In an effort to give the 15-year veteran an opportunity at more playing time, the two sides agreed to a buyout, allowing Love the freedom to choose his next destination for the rest of the season.

The Miami Heat were the only team mentioned as potential suiters for Love in the report from The Athletic — citing the team’s free roster spot and reported interest in a reserve big man as the main factors. Miami also has a pair of exceptions that would allow them to pay Love a bit more than other teams around the league.

Love has been among the popular buyout market names linked to the Warriors since the trade deadline. The fit is obvious as he would provide Golden State with some much-needed front court depth – one of the roster’s biggest weaknesses this season. Adding to that, General manager Bob Myers has expressed interest in looking for additional big man depth as long as the fit is aligned with the coaching staff.

At 34-years-old, Love is averaging 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and shooting 35.4% from three in 20 minutes per game. Combining that with his high basketball IQ and above-average passing skills, Love would potentially fill the backup small ball stretch five role that the team has been missing since Otto Porter Jr.’s departure this past offseason.

Golden State has an open roster spot available if they would like to make the move for Love. They have shown interest in him in the past, and not to mention, he is also childhood friends with Warriors guard Klay Thompson. If adding the veteran big man is a possibility, Golden State would be smart to look into it.

