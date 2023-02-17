2023 NBA All-Star Weekend schedule of events

The NBA season has officially reached the halfway point as teams and fans everywhere take a break from their usual basketball action to get in on the fun of All-Star Weekend. Although Golden State Warriors point guard and All-Star starter, Stephen Curry, will be unavailable for the big game due to a lower leg injury, there is still an abundance of superstars across the league participating in what should be an entertaining and eventful celebration of the NBA this weekend.

Between the All-Star festivities on Saturday night and the All-Star Game on Sunday night, there should be plenty of action to go around, so let’s preview some of the best bets going into the weekend according to the latest odds set by DraftKings.

In an event all too familiar for fans in the Bay Area, the Three-Point Contest will feature several of the best sharpshooters in the league. Golden State has dominated this contest in previous seasons with the Splash Brothers winning a combined three times over the past eight years. Curry and Klay Thompson’s shooting prowesses even go beyond international waters as the duo most recently won a tag-team three-point contest during their preseason trip to Japan.

However, with no Warriors participating in this one, keep an eye on Portland Trail Blazers guard Damien Lillard, who competes in this year’s contest looking to win it for the first time in his career. According to DraftKings, Lillard currently has the best odds to win at +425. The Oakland native is having another phenomenal season, averaging a career-high 4.2 three-pointers on 11.2 attempts per game while converting at a clip of 37.2%.

Finally, the weekend culminates with the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night. The league made slight changes to their format this time around as All-Star captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be picking their teams live before the start of the event.

Although it may be difficult to choose a winner without knowing which players comprise each team, LeBron’s side is still favored to win with DraftKings setting their moneyline odds at -150. LeBron’s team has won the All-Star Game five years in a row since the league changed to the captains format in 2018, and he will attempt to do so once again as he takes on Team Giannis this weekend.

