ESPN released the results of their latest MVP straw poll on Thursday, as the league hits the halfway point of the season with this weekend’s NBA All-Star Break. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry placed fourth in the first version of this poll released back in mid-December, however injuries have plagued his season since then — causing him to fall to ninth in the latest version with just a single fifth place vote.

Topping the list is Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic who ESPN has as the favorite to win his third consecutive MVP – something that has only been accomplished by three players in NBA history (Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell).

Via ESPN:

Jokic’s stat-line speaks for itself as he is averaging a triple-double this season with 24.7 points, 11.5 rebounds and 10.1 assists – especially remarkable coming from the center position. From a team perspective, Jokic has led Denver to the number one seed in the West and the number one offensive rating in the league (117.6) heading into the break.

Although voter fatigue usually prevents superstars from winning consecutive MVPs — let alone three in a row – ESPN analyst Jalen Rose points out on The Draymond Green Show that Jokic seems to be on pace to do so anyways with yet another fantastic season.

.@JalenRose tells @Money23Green why there's only one answer for NBA MVP right now pic.twitter.com/T84io9aMIz — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) February 16, 2023

Because of the injury to Curry, there will be no Warriors representatives participating in the events of All-Star Weekend. Instead, enjoy these highlights from last year’s All-Star Game when Curry won the Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP award after finishing with 50 points on 16 made three-pointers. Have a good weekend Dub Nation!