How to watch NBA All-Star Game 2023

The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will be tipping off Sunday night in Salt Lake City, Utah. Led by captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, teams will be drafted live on TNT at 4:30 PM PT followed by the actual game beginning at 5:30 PM PT simulcasted on TNT and TBS.

There will be no Golden State Warriors represented in this year’s game as point guard Stephen Curry — who was selected as an All-Star Starter for the ninth time in his career — continues to rehab from a lower leg injury suffered earlier this month. Along with Curry, forwards Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson will also miss the game due to injury. Replacing the three are Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam.

The NBA has made changes to the All-Star Game in recent years and has found great success with their new format. The biggest change is having the leading vote-getters in each conference draft their own teams in a way similar to a regular pick-up game. In previous years, teams were picked well in advance of All-Star Weekend, however this year, the draft will take place live an hour before tip-off which should set up for some entertaining drama heading into the game.

With Team LeBron looking for its fifth All-Star Game victory in a row, and both teams looking to raise money for their respective charities, expect to see another entertaining matchup as the league showcases the abundance of talented players found throughout the league this season.

Projected Starters

Team LeBron: LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic

Reserves: Anthony Edwards, Jaylen Brown, Paul George, Tyrese Haliburton, Julius Randle, De’Aaron Fox, Jaren Jackson Jr.

Team Giannis: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant, Donovan Mitchell, Lauri Markkanen

Reserves: Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, DeMar DeRozan, Pascal Siakam, Bam Adebayo, Domantas Sabonis

72nd NBA All-Star Game:

Who: Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis

When: Draft - 4:30p.m. PT, Game - 5:30p.m. PT

Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: TNT and TBS