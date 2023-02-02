Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors suffered another upset defeat on Wednesday night, losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 119-114 in overtime. It was a sloppy performance in which Golden State committed 17 turnovers with several of them occurring during critical moments in the game. Regardless, it felt like the Warriors were still in control throughout the night but “gift-wrapped” the win for Minnesota in the final minutes as head coach Steve Kerr puts it during his postgame interview.

Steve Kerr says the Warriors "gift-wrapped" this game to the T-Wolves pic.twitter.com/WXXNrJuWCP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 2, 2023

It was a rare off night for everyone in the Warrior’s starting five. Although Stephen Curry scored 29 points, he was careless with the basketball on multiple occasions and couldn’t find a rhythm offensively towards the end of the game. Meanwhile, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson combined for 32 points on 3-of-12 shooting from the three-point line. Neither of them really made an impact in the scoring department, especially at the end as the momentum shifted into the Timberwolves favor.

The Warriors have given away a handful of fourth quarter leads this season.



Steph Curry: “It’s the difference in all the narrative around our team. One hundred percent.” pic.twitter.com/xaqt74jOFJ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 2, 2023

Some are saying fatigue may have played a factor in this one as Golden State only utilized an eight-man rotation, however, Kerr denies that being the case saying that his team played their usual minutes and should have been rested enough entering the game. Although Kerr continues to say this about the team publicly, the lack of playable depth on the roster has been an issue throughout the season for the Warriors. General manager Bob Myers acknowledged this before the game during an interview on 95.7 The Game as he was asked about any potential moves that can be made to help the team.

.@SteinmetzNBA asked Bob Myers if he feels like the Warriors NEED to make a deal or would LIKE to make a deal



Bob’s full response on the trade deadline ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/nNC4eKZOha — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 1, 2023

Wednesday night’s loss goes down as another blown lead in a season full of them for the Warriors. It also means that the Dubs have now lost nine-straight road overtime games dating back to 2019. Golden State will have to shake this one off quickly as they finish this road trip with Thursday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

