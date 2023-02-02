 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 2/2/23: Steve Kerr feels Warriors ‘got what we deserved’ in OT loss

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web. 

Golden State Warriors v Minnesota Timberwolves Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors suffered another upset defeat on Wednesday night, losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 119-114 in overtime. It was a sloppy performance in which Golden State committed 17 turnovers with several of them occurring during critical moments in the game. Regardless, it felt like the Warriors were still in control throughout the night but “gift-wrapped” the win for Minnesota in the final minutes as head coach Steve Kerr puts it during his postgame interview.

It was a rare off night for everyone in the Warrior’s starting five. Although Stephen Curry scored 29 points, he was careless with the basketball on multiple occasions and couldn’t find a rhythm offensively towards the end of the game. Meanwhile, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson combined for 32 points on 3-of-12 shooting from the three-point line. Neither of them really made an impact in the scoring department, especially at the end as the momentum shifted into the Timberwolves favor.

Some are saying fatigue may have played a factor in this one as Golden State only utilized an eight-man rotation, however, Kerr denies that being the case saying that his team played their usual minutes and should have been rested enough entering the game. Although Kerr continues to say this about the team publicly, the lack of playable depth on the roster has been an issue throughout the season for the Warriors. General manager Bob Myers acknowledged this before the game during an interview on 95.7 The Game as he was asked about any potential moves that can be made to help the team.

Wednesday night’s loss goes down as another blown lead in a season full of them for the Warriors. It also means that the Dubs have now lost nine-straight road overtime games dating back to 2019. Golden State will have to shake this one off quickly as they finish this road trip with Thursday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

