The Golden State Warriors are finishing off their road trip by visiting the Denver Nuggets tonight and, not surprisingly, they’re shy a few bodies after playing the first end of a back-to-back on Wednesday night, an exhausting overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Let’s check in with the injury report.

Warriors

Out — Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon injury management)

Not surprisingly, Thompson gets a day off. He has yet to play the back end of a back-to-back this season and, at this point, I wouldn’t expect him to.

Out — Andre Iguodala (right hip soreness)

Sigh. That’s all I have to say here.

Questionable — Steph Curry (left shoulder soreness)

I wouldn’t read into Curry actually having any lingering issues on the shoulder he injured in December. The league just doesn’t take kindly to putting “load management” on the injury report, and the Dubs are considering giving Steph a day of rest after a turnover-filled game on Wednesday.

Questionable — Draymond Green (right foot soreness)

The same is true for Dray. Should you be worried about his right foot? No. Is the team considering managing his load? Yes.

Nuggets

Out — Jack White (left adductor strain)

White is playing in his first NBA season, and has played in all of 34 minutes. No big loss for Denver here.

Out — Collin Gillespie (right lower leg fracture)

Gillespie is on a two-way contract, but the Nuggets like him enough to have kept him through a broken leg and surgery.

Questionable — Aaron Gordon (left ankle sprain)

Gordon is the only rotation player on the Nuggets who appears on the injury report. He’s only missed five games all season, and none since December.

Enjoy the game, Dub Nation. Go Warriors!